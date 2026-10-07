Emerging Biotechs Standardize on Veeva Basics to Accelerate Drug Development

More than 175 biotechs use pre-configured applications to streamline operations

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that more than 175 emerging biotechs are establishing a technology foundation with Veeva Basics. Biotechs are launching pre-configured and pre-validated Veeva Basics applications in weeks, adding systems that can scale as they move from startup to commercialization. Veeva Basics delivers unified, end-to-end applications for clinical, regulatory, quality, medical, and commercial, enabling high-growth companies to speed innovation while saving time, effort, and cost.

"As a growing company with under 40 employees, we're focused on developing science fast to deliver antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) that target difficult-to-treat cancers," said Bryan Ball, chief technology operations officer at Whitehawk Therapeutics. "Our partnership with Veeva helped us replace paper processes with industry-leading solutions without an IT team or complex customizations. Veeva Basics redefined how we operate, significantly improving processes across regulatory and quality for greater speed and compliance."

Biotechs are leveraging Veeva Basics to drive new ways of working, including shifting regulatory publishing strategies from outsourced to insourced. Veeva Submissions Publishing Basics provides a modern application for submission building and health authority interactions that equips regulatory teams to bring publishing in-house. For biotechs preparing to publish their first submissions to the FDA, Veeva Basics enables them to hit critical regulatory milestones with improved visibility and control across the entire regulatory lifecycle.

"Insourcing our submission publishing through Veeva Basics gave us sharper quality control and significantly faster regulatory timelines," said Darryl Clarke, global head, regulatory operations at Structure Therapeutics. "We have modern applications with global support to execute quickly now, and the flexibility to scale in the future."

"Biotechs are responsible for so much of the innovation shaping the industry and they need technology that reflects the pace that they operate in," said Jim Thai, vice president, Veeva Basics. "It's been a privilege to work with industry pioneers and build this community of Veeva Basics customers advancing drug development."

Built on the proven Vault Platform, Veeva Basics applications help customers to scale their technology infrastructure seamlessly as they grow. For more on Veeva Basics, visit veevabasics.com, or register for Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, Oct. 20-21 in Boston. The event is open exclusively to life sciences industry professionals.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with applications, agents, data, and consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact: Deivis MercadoVeeva Systems925-226-8821deivis.mercado@veeva.com Jeremy WhittakerVeeva Systems+49-695-095-5486jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

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