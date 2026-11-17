The podcast brings together engineers, industry leaders, and innovators to share the stories behind the products and systems that shape our world.

AUSTIN, Texas and MONTREAL, Quebec, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Averna Powered by Spherea and Emerson's NI test and measurement business announced Pass/Fail, a new podcast dedicated to the people, processes, real-world challenges and technologies behind modern test engineering.

"Test engineering plays a critical role in innovation, yet many of the most important lessons and breakthroughs happen behind the scenes. Through Pass/Fail, we're creating a platform where engineers, innovators, and industry leaders can share their experiences, exchange ideas, and highlight the impact testing has on bringing products to market. We're especially excited to collaborate with Emerson's NI test business on an initiative that helps give greater visibility to this important discipline." said Myriam Duchaine, Vice President of Marketing at Averna.

Hosted by Amy Share, Content Manager at Averna, and Jayson Wilkinson, Global Test Strategist at Emerson's test and measurement business, Pass/Fail explores what it really takes to bring complex products and systems to life and ensure they will perform in the real world. Through candid conversations with engineers, test leaders, and industry experts, the podcast uncovers the challenges, creativity, failures, and lessons learned that shape the product journey from prototype to distribution.

"Some of the best stories in engineering happen long before a product reaches the market," said Jayson Wilkinson, co-host of Pass/Fail and Global Test Strategist of Emerson's test and measurement business. "Behind every successful launch are countless test iterations, difficult decisions, and dedicated teams working to solve complex problems. Pass/Fail gives those stories a voice and brings together a community of people who genuinely love test engineering and the impact it has on innovation."

Each episode dives into the realities of product engineering, from technical roadblocks, program pressures and unexpected failures to breakthrough moments and the lessons learned throughout the product lifecycle.

"Test engineering is often the invisible superhero that determines if a product will make it in the real world, in a reliable and profitable way," said Amy Share, co-host of Pass/Fail and Content Manager at Averna. "We wanted to shine a light on the people behind that work, as well as the creativity and outside-the-box thinking the discipline requires."

Designed for engineers, test architects, validation teams, manufacturing leaders, quality professionals, and technology enthusiasts, Pass/Fail offers listeners a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing modern product development across a wide range of industries from medical devices and transportation to consumer electronics and aerospace. The podcast aims to foster meaningful conversations that help advance the discipline of test engineering.

The first episodes of Pass/Fail are now available. Listen and subscribe on the official Pass/Fail webpage, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube.

About Pass/Fail

Pass/Fail is a podcast from Emerson's test and measurement business and Averna Powered by Spherea exploring what it really takes to bring complex products to life and prove they will perform in the real world. Through candid conversations with engineers and industry experts, we uncover the challenges, decisions, failures, and lessons learned that shape the journey from prototype to production, ultimately turning innovative ideas into products people can rely on every day.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE:EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

About Averna Powered by Spherea

A global Test & Quality Solution leader, Averna Powered by Spherea partners with product designers, developers and manufacturers to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands by covering and offering solutions and expertise for the entire product lifecycle.

Averna Powered by Spherea offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, defense, energy, industrials, medical devices & life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and transportation industries.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/emerson-and-averna-powered-by-spherea-launch-passfail-a-podcast-showcasing-the-people-behind-test-engineering-302939705.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.