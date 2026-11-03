Envision Green Ammonia Successfully Fuels the World's First VLAC

Envision's certified green ammonia powers the world's first Very Large Ammonia Carrier (VLAC), marking a major milestone in global maritime decarbonization.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision, a global leader in green technology, today announced that its green ammonia has successfully been supplied for the bunkering of the Terra Clove, the world's first Very Large Ammonia Carrier (VLAC) equipped with dual-fuel ammonia propulsion. The vessel was recently named at a ceremony in South Korea, owned by Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) and built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

This bunkering follows Envision's first commercial green ammonia shipment in February 2026, which was delivered from Chifeng to LOTTE Fine Chemical in Ulsan Port, South Korea, marking the world's first end-to-end commercial delivery of green ammonia from renewable hydrogen synthesis to international maritime logistics. With this latest supply to a VLAC, Envision has again connected the complete value chain from production and transportation to downstream marine fuel application.

The green ammonia originates from Envision's Chifeng Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Industrial Park in Inner Mongolia, which currently produces 320,000 tons of green ammonia annually, with total planned capacity of 1.52 million tons. The Chifeng facility is certified by Bureau Veritas to ISO standards, and the green ammonia complies with RFNBO and ISCC requirements.

"Building on our first shipment to LOTTE Fine Chemical in February, this bunkering marks a historic milestone: we have officially connected the entire green ammonia value chain—from production to marine application to a larger scale," said Frank Yu, Senior Vice President of Envision Energy. "The deployment to this first-in-kind VLAC powered by the ammonia dual-fuel Everllence engine is a breakthrough, confirming that green ammonia is a viable, scalable marine fuel today. We are incredibly proud to partner with forward-thinking leaders like EPS and LOTTE Fine Chemical to make this a reality and look forward to driving the global maritime industry toward net-zero."

Equipped with ammonia dual-fuel propulsion, the Terra Clove retains flexibility to use conventional marine fuel while operating on green ammonia to achieve significant lifecycle greenhouse gas emission reductions.

With this successful fuel supply, Envision Energy further solidifies its position as a global leader in green hydrogen and ammonia solutions, providing reliable, scalable, and certified green fuels to support the maritime industry's decarbonization.

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