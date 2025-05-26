circle x black
Lunedì 26 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 10:53
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

EZVIZ smashes visual limits by firstly introducing Multi-Lens to the world, inaugurating a new era of smart camera protection: from combos to all-in-one solutions

26 maggio 2025 | 10.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a global leader in smart home technology, sets the new benchmark in visual technology and smart protection by introducing the revolutionary Multi-Lens Camera Series, a two-pronged lineup grounded on lens fusion and intelligent imaging. While the Co-Action Series unlocks next-level flexibility, the Mixed Vision Series overcomes visual challenges by blending diverse perspectives and focal lengths. Centered on "1 = All," the series transforms traditional multi-cameras into feature-rich solutions with enhanced simplicity, efficiency, and reliability.

"The Multi-Lens Camera family reflects our core belief that one smart device should be able to do the work of many," said John Wu, Product Manager at EZVIZ. "Noticing unresolved issues like limited coverage, low flexibility, and compromise, we took steps further and designed the next-generation cameras to meet users' needs anytime, anywhere. Backed by our most advanced visual technologies, the Multi-Lens Series turns pain points into benefits, redefining what smart cameras can do."

The Mixed-Vision Series: from single view to boundless visuals

Rooted in EZVIZ's leading image processing, the Mixed-Vision Series breaks through the restrictions of poor lighting, limited sightline, and large coverage areas. Integrating 4K lenses and self-developed ColorFULL technology, the H80x Dual cracks overexposure, dark corners, distorted colors, and motion blur easily with dual-lens image processing, ensuring true-to-life clarity even in the darkness. When it comes to spacious areas, the H80f Multi matches up with high-end photography, making it a breeze to deliver far-reaching views with clarity and precision with its three 2K+ lenses empowered by lag-free 12x Mixed Zooming technology.

The Co-Action Series: from passive defense to proactive protection

Following the success of the dual-lens H9c, EZVIZ further expands the offerings with an award-winning new series. For utmost flexibility, it applies three motors that allow two lenses to operate independently or work together to actively collect as much detail as possible while automatically responding to different situations so that no potential risk can be missed. The leap-forward upgrade is its adaptable options, ranging from plug-in cameras, battery-operated models to 4G-enabled cameras, meeting the evolving needs. Whatever the scenario is, the Co-Action Series, including the H90 Dual, HB90 Dual Kit and CB90x Dual 4G Kit, is designed to provide seamless, reliable protection in an unmatched way.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2695586/EZVIZ_Multi_Lens_Warm_Up_PR_Picture.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ezviz-smashes-visual-limits-by-firstly-introducing-multi-lens-to-the-world-inaugurating-a-new-era-of-smart-camera-protection-from-combos-to-all-in-one-solutions-302464782.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

