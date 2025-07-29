circle x black
F24 introduces new solution for international risk monitoring and smart alerting

MUNICH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SaaS provider F24 is presenting FACT24 TRM+, a new solution for international risk monitoring combined with smart alerting. Developed in cooperation with technology partner A3M Global Monitoring GmbH, the solution merges global security monitoring with automated alerting. FACT24 TRM+ targets both internationally operating companies with globally distributed employees and organisations with multiple sites within a country or region. In addition to protecting employees, it also helps safeguard critical business assets such as data centers, production sites, or logistics hubs.

Global threats, local responsibility

Companies are facing an increasing variety of dynamic risks – from natural disasters and political unrest to cyberattacks. At the same time, employees work more frequently in mobile, remote, or travel-based settings. This makes protecting people more complex and business-critical. FACT24 TRM+ addresses this challenge with an integrated approach combining early risk monitoring and reliable communication.

"We developed this solution based on specific customer requirements, and we are pleased that it is already in use by initial companies. In a world of increasing crisis complexity and rapidly changing security situations, organisations need to act quickly," explains Dr. Stefanie Hauer, Senior Vice President Commercial at F24. "By combining international risk monitoring with smart alerting, our solution not only enables a rapid, targeted response but also supports proactive crisis management."

Read the full release here: f24.com/en/press-release-fact24-trm/

About F24

F24 is Europe's leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for resilience. More than 5,500 customers worldwide rely on F24's digital solutions, which support companies and organisations through all areas of resilience. Solutions cover business messaging and service notification, emergency and mass notification, incident and crisis management, as well as governance, risk and compliance.

F24 supports customers in virtually every sector ranging from energy, healthcare, industry, finance, IT, tourism and aviation to a wide variety of public organisations. Many years of international experience have made F24 experts in improving resilience with digital solutions.

