Farasis Energy Named a Top-10 Brand in China's 2024 Solid-State Battery Competitiveness Rankings

GANZHOU, China, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 China Solid-State Battery Competitiveness Rankings were recently announced, with Farasis Energy earning a prestigious spot on the Top 10 list. Currently, Farasis Energy has established strategic partnerships with companies such as JMEV, FAW Jiefang, focusing on solid-state batteries. This recognition highlights the company's achievements in solid-state battery technology, including ultra-high energy density, exceptional safety features, and outstanding market performance. As a global leader in EV pouch cell batteries, Farasis Energy offers a diverse range of solutions, including ternary, lithium iron phosphate, and sodium-ion batteries, alongside its R&D and mass production capabilities in solid-state and semi-solid-state batteries.

Key Milestones in Farasis Energy's Solid-State Battery Development:

1.First-gen semi-solid-state battery:

2. Second-gen semi-solid-state battery:

3. Third-gen semi-solid-state battery:

4. All Solid State Battery:

Farasis Energy's all-solid-state battery offers a target energy density of 500Wh/kg and functions at an extremely low operating pressure, focusing on improved fast-charging capabilities and enhanced cycle life. It is currently under development.

Farasis Energy (688567.SH) specializes in the research, development, production, and sales of EV battery systems and energy storage solutions. We are dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable energy applications worldwide. With industry-leading battery performance, Farasis has consistently ranked among the top three globally in pouch cell battery installation capacity for several consecutive years.

For more information, please visit our website at https://en.farasis.com/ or contact us via email at sales@farasisenergy.com.cn.

