Field Medical Closes Oversubscribed $35 Million Series B to Advance Development of FieldForce™ Pulsed Field Ablation Platform

CARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA, Calif., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Medical, Inc., a clinical-stage company redefining cardiac ablation with next-generation pulsed field ablation (PFA) technology, today announced the close of a $35 million Series B financing round co-led by BioStar Capital and Cue Growth, with participation from existing strategic investors.

The Series B financing will support the initiation of the company's pivotal VERITAS trial, advance the FieldForce Ablation System development, and further expand Field Medical's clinical and regulatory capabilities. The raise was catalyzed in part by strong pilot data presented at the 2025 Heart Rhythm Society meeting. With this round, Field Medical has raised $75 million to date, further solidifying its leadership in PFA innovation for complex arrhythmias.

"Ventricular tachycardia is among the most underpenetrated segments in electrophysiology, yet physicians still lack the tools they need," said Steven Mickelsen, MD, founder and CEO of Field Medical. "What is exciting is how VT is mirroring the early days of the AF market, strong clinical demand unmet by existing technology. We are poised to unlock this opportunity with our next-generation therapy built for speed, precision and real clinical progress, advancing toward pivotal readiness and redefining what is possible in VT care for high-risk patients."

"Field Medical's transformative technology is doing what few companies dare to do – tackling one of the most difficult and under-addressed challenges in cardiology with real innovation and urgency," said Louis Cannon, MD, founder and senior managing director of BioStar Capital. "Their physician-led team brings the right insight, and their FieldForce platform brings the right tools. We're proud to support this next chapter as they move closer to transforming VT care."

"This round reflects the momentum building behind Field Medical, not only from our clinical results, but also from the strength of our business fundamentals," said Oskar Dadason, CFO of Field Medical. "Our strong showing at HRS attracted institutional investor interest and reinforced continued support from existing investors, speaking volumes about the confidence in our technology, strategy, and leadership."

Board of Directors Update

In alignment with its accelerated growth trajectory, Field Medical announced updates to its Board of Directors:

About Field Medical® Inc.

Founded in 2022, Field Medical is advancing pulsed field ablation (PFA) technologies for the treatment of complex cardiac arrhythmias. Led by PFA pioneer Dr. Steven Mickelsen, the company's FieldForce™ Ablation System combines breakthrough catheter design with proprietary FieldBending™ energy to enable rapid, targeted ablation. In 2024, the company received Breakthrough Device Designation and was selected for the FDA TAP Pilot Program for its VT indication. To learn more about the company's clinical focus and technology, watch the Heart Rhythm 2025 Satellite Symposium replay, PFA in the Ventricle: The Future of Ablation.

For more information, visit www.fieldmedicalinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

The FieldForce™ Ablation System is an investigational device and is limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

