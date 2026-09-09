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Flytxt's Agentic AI Niya-X Wins Bronze Stevie® at the 2026 International Business Awards®

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09 settembre 2026 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flytxt today announced that its Agentic AI platform, Niya-X, has won a Bronze Stevie® Award in the 'Best AI-driven Product' category at the 23rd Annual International Business Awards® (IBAs).

Niya-X introduces an AI Expertforce for enterprises - moving beyond AI Co-pilots that assist people and task-oriented AI agents that automate work. Its domain-specific AI Experts can understand business goals, formulate strategies, make decisions, orchestrate actions and continuously learn from outcomes. Powered by causal learning and counterfactual modeling, Niya-X can simulate and evaluate alternate scenarios in given marketplace setting before determining the course of action most likely to achieve a desired outcome, while operating within defined enterprise guardrails and privacy requirements.

"This award reinforces the transformative potential of Niya-X and its broader applicability in enabling more autonomous enterprise marketplaces," said Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO, Flytxt. "By moving AI from automating tasks and augmenting human intelligence to actively shaping strategic decisions and actions, Niya-X enables enterprises to continuously adapt their decisions and drive better outcomes in complex and dynamic business environments."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program, open to organizations of all sizes and sectors globally. The 2026 IBAs received more than 3,400 nominations from 82 nations and territories. Winners were evaluated by over 200 business professionals serving on specialized judging committees, with final scores determined through an independent judging process in June and July. Stevie Award winners will be celebrated at a gala event at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse on Wednesday, 28 October 2026.

Across enterprise marketplaces, Niya-X AI Experts are being applied to a broad range of use cases spanning customer growth and retention, product design and pricing, as well as employee on-boarding and engagement. Deployments include optimising investment recommendations to grow Assets Under Management (AUM), predicting and acting on customer intent to improve service efficiency, designing and executing on-boarding journeys for new employees and autonomously orchestrating growth marketing decisions and actions.

To know more, please visit www.flytxt.ai 

 

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