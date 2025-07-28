FNZ Announces Strategic Partnership with Microsoft to Accelerate the Transformation of the Wealth Management Industry

LONDON, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FNZ, a leading end-to-end wealth management platform has today announced a global, five-year strategic partnership with Microsoft to transform the wealth management industry through technology, innovation and AI-driven digital solutions.

The partnership combines FNZ's industry-leading technology, wealth management expertise and global reach with Microsoft's advanced AI capabilities, cloud infrastructure and engineering excellence.

By integrating Microsoft Azure AI Foundry at the heart of its platform, FNZ is redefining how financial institutions, advisors and their clients interact by delivering more personalized, intelligent and resilient digital wealth management experiences. This collaboration with Microsoft accelerates this transformation by helping FNZ bring new solutions to market faster, enhance client outcomes, boost advisor productivity and drive innovation across industry.

With more than 650 financial institution partners, over 26 million end investors and close to $2 trillion in assets under administration, FNZ brings scale to the partnership. This provides access to one of the largest wealth management data sets in the world, enabling the powerful application of AI, cloud technologies and analytics to deliver deeper insights, greater personalization and better outcomes for advisors, clients and institutions alike.

Partnership Highlights

Through the partnership, FNZ will work with Microsoft to deliver advanced AI tools, drive new technology development and collaborate on joint go-to-market initiatives, including:

Roman Regelman, Group President, FNZ, said: "FNZ has always been at the forefront of innovation in wealth-management technology. Partnering with Microsoft allows us to accelerate our AI-led roadmap and enhances our ability to deliver personalized, intelligent and resilient solutions to our clients, strengthening our position of leadership."

"Together, we are not just upgrading technology. We are setting a new standard for how wealth management is delivered. Partnering with Microsoft further advances our mission to open up wealth, by making investing more accessible to more people worldwide."

Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Financial Services, Microsoft, said: "Our partnership brings together Microsoft's AI and cloud technologies with FNZ's global platform and expertise in wealth management to deliver insights that will lead to more impactful and personalized experiences for advisors and their clients. Together, we're helping financial institutions lead as Frontier Firms by reimagining their operations through agentic AI, accelerating innovation, and unlocking new value across the wealth management ecosystem."

FNZ is backed by some of the world's largest institutional shareholders, including Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (La Caisse), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Generation Investment Management and Motive Partners.

CONTACT:fnz@teneo.com

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.