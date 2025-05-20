FocalPoint announces strategic collaboration with STMicroelectronics to deliver an enhanced GNSS solution for automotive

The combination of ST's Teseo chipsets with FocalPoint's S-GNSS®Auto software delivers enhanced GNSS accuracy in challenging environments

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FocalPoint , a UK-based software company providing next-gen positioning solutions for automotive, wearables and smartphones, has announced a strategic collaboration with STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications. The joint offering provides automotive OEMs a combined solution that enhances navigation performance by improving GNSS reliability and accuracy — key to making autonomous vehicles safer.

Within this collaboration, FocalPoint will integrate its S-GNSS® Auto software, powered by Supercorrelation™ technology, onto ST's Teseo devices, known for their high performance and multi-constellation support. Combined with S-GNSS® Auto, they will offer next-level industry-leading reliability and accuracy, surpassing other commercially available options.

GNSS is an important component in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), providing absolute location data. However, its accuracy is compromised in urban canyons and forested roads due to signal interference. S-GNSS® Auto transforms GNSS into a reliable, high-performance sensor in these challenging scenarios. This allows automakers to harness the full potential of GNSS and confidently extend the operational range of hands-free driving beyond open-sky roads. Delivered as a simple firmware update to the Teseo device, S-GNSS® Auto is cost-effective and easy to adopt.

This engagement is a significant milestone in the growth and demand for FocalPoint technology that follows a recent strategic investment from GM Ventures and collaboration with General Motors (NYSE: GM).

Scott Pomerantz, CEO at FocalPoint, said, "The combination of FocalPoint's S-GNSS® Auto and ST's Teseo chips offers a powerful approach for automotive OEMs looking to advance ADAS systems. The Teseo receivers are specifically optimised to take full advantage of S-GNSS® Auto, maximizing GNSS performance, improving system reliability, and enhancing accuracy where traditional GNSS systems fall short."

Luca Celant, Digital Audio and Signal Solutions Division General Manager at STMicroelectronics, said, "By integrating FocalPoint's S-GNSS® Auto software onto our Teseo receivers, we enable OEMs to confidently advance automation, while setting a new standard for navigation accuracy and reliability."

Key findings from the collaboration show that the combined solution of ST's Teseo devices and FocalPoint's S-GNSS® Auto enhances measurement accuracy by up to 4 times and position accuracy by up to 3 times (in challenging multipath environments).

More details are available upon request. Contact FocalPoint at contact@focalpointpositioning.com for the full results report.

About FocalPoint

FocalPoint is a UK-based technology company specializing in next-generation GNSS positioning solutions for automotive, wearables and smartphones. Their patented Supercorrelation™ technology boosts the accuracy, reliability and security of radio receivers. FocalPoint's S-GNSS® Auto software is designed specifically for the automotive sector, delivering the GNSS reliability needed to advance vehicle autonomy. Leading chipset manufacturers and OEMs partner with FocalPoint to improve device capabilities, benefitting billions of users who rely on accurate location technology.

Headquartered in Cambridge, with offices in Bristol and in the United States, FocalPoint has earned numerous accolades, including the 2024 Cars of the Future Self-Driving Industry Award in the V2X category, and recognition from the UK Royal Institute of Navigation and the US Institute of Navigation.

Website: focalpointpositioning.com ; auto.focalpointpositioning.com

Media contact:Ramya Sriramcontact@focalpointpositioning.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690890/FocalPoint_STMicroelectronics.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690889/FocalPoint_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire