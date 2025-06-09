Forbes Travel Guide Unveils 2025 Hotel Star Bars List

58 of the world's most exceptional hotel bars recognized based on in-person inspections

ATLANTA, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the global authority on luxury hospitality, today announced its 2025 Hotel Star Bars, spotlighting the world's 58 most exceptional hotel bars. Each was verified through exacting in-person inspections, celebrating cocktail artistry, elevated service and exceptional guest experiences.

Spanning 19 countries, the list reflects FTG's legacy of trusted, anonymous evaluations. Star Bars were selected using data from FTG's 2024 and 2025 Star Ratings, with inspectors visiting incognito to assess service, ambiance and beverage quality across more than 1,500 hotels worldwide. The choice of 58 winners is a tribute to FTG's founding as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958.

"This list represents the pinnacle of hotel bar excellence," said Hermann Elger, CEO of FTG. "Our in-person inspections provide unmatched insight, and the 2025 Star Bars are shining examples of luxury, creativity and impeccable hospitality."

The 58 honorees include storied icons and rising stars. London tallied the most accolades with seven bars, followed by Paris with five and Dubai at four. Independent hotels earned the most accolades, with nine winners, while Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts followed closely with eight. The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and Rosewood Hotels & Resorts each had five bars named.

Among the standout winners:

"These awards highlight sophisticated ambiance, elevated service, artfully curated wine lists, and cocktails that are skillfully crafted and creatively presented," said Bastien Gardrat, Forbes Travel Guide's Global Spirits Ambassador. "These elements come together to create an unforgettable hotel bar experience."

The 2025 Hotel Star Bars winners' specialty cocktails and spirits will be showcased at the Spirits Lab at Le Logis, Forbes Travel Guide's center for excellence in Cognac, France, for visitors to enjoy.

To view the full list of 2025 Star Bars, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

