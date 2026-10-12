FORTHING Debuts TK Series at Paris Motor Show, Driving Global Expansion with Technology

PARIS, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paris Motor Show 2026 opened on October 12. Under the theme "FOR THINGS THAT MATTER," FORTHING showcased four models—TK5 BEV, TK5 PHEV, TK7 PHEV and V9 PHEV Camper Van—at Booth D11, Hall 7, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Anchored by its "Riding the Wind: Dual-Engine Plan" strategy, FORTHING combines BEV and PHEV technologies with a full SUV+MPV lineup, delivering systematic new-energy mobility solutions for families worldwide.

TK5 and TK7 Lead the TK Family for Global Family Mobility

At the launch, Sylar Li, FORTHING Overseas Product Director, said that FORTHING had introduced the all-new TK series to meet diverse customer needs and address global family mobility challenges through technological innovation.

Built on the EMA 3.0 global intelligent architecture—covering 800V high-voltage BEV and hybrid platforms—the series delivers faster charging, lower energy consumption and a more reliable drive, with a P1+P3 series-parallel hybrid transmission (DHT).

TK5: An Urban All-Rounder SUV for the New Generation

TK5 blends design, driving dynamics, intelligence and range to meet diverse new-generation needs. Its 20-inch sport wheels and smooth, dynamic lines deliver style and substance; a chassis tuned through rigorous on-road testing across Europe ensures agile city driving and stable highway performance; an intelligent cockpit and driver assistance system suit global travel. TK5 BEV charges from 20% to 80% in just 18 minutes on 800V high-voltage fast charging, while the PHEV's 210 km electric and up to 1,100 km combined ranges (WLTC) ease range anxiety.

TK7: A Spacious Multi-Seat Smart PHEV SUV for Large Families

As many European families travel together, TK7 PHEV's flexible 5-8 seat layouts balance multi-passenger seating with generous storage for daily commutes and family trips. V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) powers everyday appliances for camping and picnics; 500 km electric range and 1,100 km combined ranges (WLTC) cover urban commutes and long-distance trips, while enhanced cabin quietness and comfort deliver a higher-quality ride for larger families.

The V9 PHEV Camper Van was also showcased, extending MPV use into outdoor living amid Europe's growing camping trend.

With steady product iteration and a clear global strategy, FORTHING is advancing through localized production, channel and service networks, marking a key step from entering Europe to taking root. It marks an important milestone in FORTHING's global expansion and vividly illustrates China's auto industry shifting from exporting hardware to exporting brand value and mobility philosophy.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forthing-debuts-tk-series-at-paris-motor-show-driving-global-expansion-with-technology-302905759.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.