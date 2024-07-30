Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
FURNITURE CHINA 2024: From 10-13 September, Setting an Industry Benchmark, "UP" is Just in Time!

30 luglio 2024 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointly organized by the CNFA and Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets, the 29th China International Furniture Expo (Furniture China 2024) will feature the theme "UP" is Just in Time! that focusing on global bulk trade, facilitate domestic and international market circulation, cultivate new industry productivity, and unleash new momentum in global home trade.

Event Highlights

Furniture ChinaFMC China (FMC) & FMC Premium China (FMP)Maison ShanghaiDTSthe APP (namely DTS FurnitureChina)

Looking Forward to Your VisitEnjoy easier entry to China with eligible visa-free and 72/144 hours transit policies. Register to attend the upcoming Furniture China and Maison Shanghai, from September 10-13, in Pudong, Shanghai!

Stay tuned!Event Website: www.furniture-china.cn | www.maison-shanghai.cnB2B Portal: dts.jiagle.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470589/Furniture_China_2024.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/furniture-china-2024-from-10-13-september-setting-an-industry-benchmark-up-is-just-in-time-302208453.html

