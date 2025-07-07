FutureDial Launches SMART Receive Automation -- AI-Driven Receiving Cell for the Circular Supply Chain

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureDial builds on the success of its SMART Receive platform with SMART Receive Automation (SRA), the industry's fastest and most comprehensive mixed-load receiving cell, developed in partnership with another best-of-breed robotics innovator, Greystone Data Solutions. Leveraging advanced AI/ML, SRA automatically ingests inbound device volumes, inspects, charges, connects, clears, and routes each unit—no prep required.

"Our original SMART Receive has been incredibly well-accepted by the marketplace, processing millions of devices worldwide, and now SRA takes us to an entirely new level," said Frank Harbist, CEO of FutureDial. "This breakthrough innovation combines the best of FutureDial and Greystone and embodies our vision of partnering with top ecosystem providers to deliver compelling customer solutions."

Key SRA Capabilities & Continuous Learning:

"By combining our AI-based Robotic Automation expertise with FutureDial's software and device-processing leadership, we're redefining what's possible in reverse logistics," said Tu Nguyen, CEO of Greystone Data Solutions. "We're extremely proud to be closely partnering with FutureDial on joint solutions that transform the industry."

About FutureDialFutureDial pioneers AI-enhanced device processing solutions for carriers, insurers, retailers, and refurbishers. FutureDial delivers sustainable, ultra-efficient reverse-logistics workflows worldwide through modular technology and key partnerships. Learn more at www.futuredial.com.

