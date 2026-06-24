GAC INPOW Debuts at Intersolar Europe 2026 with World's First Mass-Produced 587Ah Semi-Solid-State Energy Storage Cell

MUNICH, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INPOW Battery, the energy storage subsidiary wholly owned by GAC Group, made its European debut today at Intersolar Europe 2026, unveiling the world's first mass-produced 587Ah semi-solid-state energy storage cell and a 6.25MWh liquid-cooled utility-scale energy storage system built around the new technology.

The launch marks a major milestone in INPOW's global expansion strategy and its entry into the European energy storage market.

The newly introduced 587Ah semi-solid-state cell combines the safety advantages of solid-state battery technology with the scalability and cost efficiency required for commercial deployment. By utilizing a proprietary composite oxide-polymer electrolyte system, the cell reduces free electrolyte content to less than 0.01%, delivering a significant improvement in safety performance while maintaining mass-production viability. It is the world's highest-capacity semi-solid-state energy storage cell, with a safety profile approaching that of a fully solid-state battery.

To demonstrate its safety credentials, the cell has successfully completed a series of extreme abuse tests, including compression at ten times the national standard, full-cell cutting, one-hour exposure to 200°C, and direct exposure to flames exceeding 1,000°C, all without fire or explosion.

Based on the 587Ah platform, INPOW also introduced its 6.25MWh liquid-cooled energy storage solution designed for utility-scale renewable integration, grid balancing, and long-duration energy storage applications. The system features triple-layer safety protection, AI-powered predictive diagnostics, and a cloud-based monitoring platform capable of identifying potential risks up to 20 days in advance and providing thermal runaway warnings up to 24 hours before failure.

As part of its European localization strategy, INPOW announced plans to establish a sales and technical service center in Europe in October 2026. The Europe-based operation will provide local technical support, after-sales service, spare parts supply, and project development assistance for European customers.

"Europe is a strategic market for the global energy storage industry and the first stop in INPOW's international expansion journey," said XU Junhai, General Manager of INPOW Battery. "We are committed to bringing automotive-grade safety standards, advanced battery technology, and long-term local support to our European partners."

Backed by GAC Group's automotive manufacturing expertise, INPOW combines vehicle-grade battery technology, intelligent manufacturing, and integrated energy management capabilities to deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable energy storage solutions worldwide.

Visit INPOW at Intersolar Europe 2026Hall C3 | Booth C3.350Messe München, Munich, Germany23–25 June 2026

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