Giovedì 12 Giugno 2025
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

GCL SI Joins TianGong Initiative as the First Solar PV Company, Pioneering Carbon Transparency in Supply Chains

12 giugno 2025 | 08.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the opening day of the 2025 SNEC PV Power Expo, GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. ("GCL SI") hosted a launch ceremony at its booth to announce its entry into the TianGong Initiative, making it the first solar photovoltaic (PV) company to join this pioneering effort.

Led by Tsinghua University, the TianGong Initiative is established by the Carbon Footprint Industry Alliance (CFIA), a non-profit, research-driven alliance dedicated to building a localized and internationally recognized carbon data framework. Its LCA (Life Cycle Assessment) Data Platform aims to develop a comprehensive carbon factor database and enhancing international carbon data interoperability.

At the launch ceremony on June 11, Zheng Ren, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at GCL SI;  Qi Jianchuan, Deputy Secretary-General of TianGong Initiative and Assistant Researcher at the School of Environment, Tsinghua University; and Li Shubo, General Manager of Ant Digital Data Communication Business Unit, jointly signed a tripartite agreement. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing transparent and verifiable carbon data within the solar industry.

Through its co-developed GCL SiRo Carbon Data Platform with Ant Digital, GCL SI has achieved enterprise-level carbon footprint quantification and blockchain-based traceability across its supply chain. Leveraging Ant Digital's data processing and blockchain technologies, GCL SI's product-level carbon footprint data is now live on the TianGong LCA Data Platform—offering a benchmark example for China's low-carbon data ecosystem and contributing to the global competitiveness of its green supply chains.

GCL SI has long been a champion of low-carbon innovation. GCL's FBR granular silicon production boasts industry-leading carbon performance, emitting only 37 kg of CO₂-equivalent per kilogram—reducing over 2 million tons of CO₂ emissions per 100,000 tons produced.

"We are honored to be the first company in the solar industry to join the TianGong Initiative." said Zheng Ren, COO of GCL SI. "With the connection of SiRo Carbon Data Plaform with TianGong LCA Data Platform, we have transitioned from a linear model to a dynamic network connecting key resources across the solar industry and beyond. Together, we will innovate, reduce carbon emissions, and build a sustainable future. We invite partners to join us on this essential journey."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gcl-si-joins-tiangong-initiative-as-the-first-solar-pv-company-pioneering-carbon-transparency-in-supply-chains-302479976.html

