Global brands bring state-of-the-art vehicles to Auto Shanghai

Leading global and domestic brands, including industrial giants Volkswagen and BYD, are showcasing their latest models at the ongoing Auto Shanghai event.

Among the domestic brands participating in the show, SAIC unveiled its new model, the "Shangjie", which was developed in collaboration with Huawei and integrates Huawei's smart driving systems.

Leading NEV startups Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto are also rolling out new models at this year's show, continuing to target the booming all-electric SUV segment. Among them, Nio's sub-brand ONVO is drawing attention with the launch of its flagship SUV L60.

Foreign brands are also bringing major highlights in the EV and hybrid sectors.

BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi are each rolling out all-electric models. For example, the Audi E5 Sportback, a mid-size luxury electric coupe tailored to the Chinese market by SAIC Audi, made its world premiere at the show as the very first production model under Audi's new EV sub-brand.

Volkswagen has unveiled five newly developed models with in-house assisted driving systems for the Chinese market.

Nearly 1,000 renowned enterprises from 26 countries and regions are participating in the Auto Shanghai 2025, making it the largest exhibition in the event's history.

To stimulate domestic car consumption and promote the "debut economy", the Shanghai municipal government has improved the efficiency of customs clearance for imported consumer goods.

