circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Global Debut of FAMSCEND: Reshaping the Landscape of Agri-food Equipment Industry

13 novembre 2025 | 11.33
LETTURA: 1 minuti

——FAMSUN Launched Its Premium New Brand

YANGZHOU, China, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 12, 2025, FAMSUN Co., Ltd., a globally leading player in the agri-food equipment industry, held a global launch ceremony for its premium brand FAMSCEND in Yangzhou, where its HQs are located. The event, themed "Innovate • Ascend • Nourish", brought together over 160 industrial leaders and partners from the high-end food and pet food sectors in the world to witness the brand's maiden voyage. It also marked FAMSUN's official entry into the equipment industry for pet food and human healthy food, ushering in a strategic shift from scale leadership to value guidance.

Jack CHEN, President of FAMSUN, stated, "FAMSCEND will specialize in the processing equipment for pet food and human healthy foods, committed to creating sustainable value for global clients through four core capabilities - innovation, systematization, digitalization, and symbiosis." Jason FAN, Vice President of FAMSUN, added, "The new brand will empower the global clients with more stable, efficient, and intelligent solutions."

During the launch ceremony, seminars on cutting-edge technologies for the industry were also held, focusing on green manufacturing and intelligent trends. FAMSCEND's comprehensive solutions and symbiotic concepts were highly recognized by its global clients.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2822336/Scenes_FAMSCEND_s_global_launch_ceremony.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-debut-of-famscend-reshaping-the-landscape-of-agri-food-equipment-industry-302614363.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Svelate le uniformi di Milano Cortina, il racconto di Malagò - Video
Ecco il kit che scova la droga nei drink, come si usa e cosa scopre - Video
Dall'Ucraina al Medio Oriente, si apre oggi in Canada G7 Esteri con Tajani: videonews dal nostro inviato
Dal carcere all'atelier, Manuel e la sartoria che cambia la vita - Video
Peppe Vessicchio, l'ultimo grande applauso ai funerali nella 'sua' Montesacro - Video
Vessicchio, la dedica di Fabio Fazio a Che tempo che fa - Video
Giustizia, Parodi (Anm): "Disservizio informatico? Risolto in 12 ore ma App inadeguata" - Video
Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro: "Il mondo si vergogna di esprimere le emozioni" - Video
De Niro contro Trump: "Noi americani non vogliamo una dittatura fascista" - Video
Sanremo, Conti: "Rumors e polemiche? Sono il bello, spero che ci siano" - Video
Droga, flash mob +Europa alla Conferenza nazionale: "Fallite politiche del governo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza