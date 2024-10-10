GLOBAL LOGISTICS FORUM 2024 ANNOUNCES LEADING PARTNERS FOR UPCOMING EVENT IN RIYADH AS IT COUNTS DOWN FINAL DAYS

Cerca nel sito
 
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Logistics Forum (GLF) hosted by the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, has announced its partners for the upcoming even as the final days are counted down until the event takes place in Riyadh from October 12-14, 2024.

Under the esteemed patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the inaugural event looks to foster unprecedented international collaboration and reshape the map of global logistics. At its core, GLF will serve as a dedicated platform for uniting logistics ecosystem partners to enhance the efficiency, resilience, sustainability, and profitability in a globalized world. 

GLF's global partners share the event's goal of uniting all corners of the logistics sector, helping to deliver a one-of-a-kind event to 10,000 attendees. An event backed by its own ecosystem, partners include the likes of aviation entities such as Saudia Group, Saudi Arabia's port supervisors Mawani, to supply chain and delivery services such as Agility and Aramex. The event is further supported by knowledge partners including Bain and Company, Accenture, PWC and more, who are sharing key market expertise and insights to deliver the forum as an expert led platform.

H.E. Dr. Rumaih bin Muhammad Al-Rumaih, Vice Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, said that the Global Logistics Forum marks a key waypoint on the journey of the global logistics industry. "From the food we eat, to the gifts we give, and to everything in between, our modern world depends on the global logistics network. At the Global Logistics Forum, we will set the future direction for this most critical industry.

"We are proud to share the many global and regional logistics leaders who are partnering with us for the inaugural GLF, recognizing the importance of this moment to share the future map of global logistics."

"Global trade routes, sustainability, and the creation of the infrastructure needed for our connected world, present the logistics sector with several key challenges. At GLF, we will discuss how, together, the global logistics sector can address these challenges through the opportunities presented by new technologies and cutting-edge innovation, to create a more sustainable and connected world, in turn reshaping the global map of logistics.

"We look forward to welcoming logistics leaders from across the globe to Riyadh this week as we work to better connect our world, and we thank the partners that have enabled us to make GLF possible."

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said: "Being a Presenting Partner for the Global Logistics Forum 2024 in Riyadh is a testament to our commitment to Saudi Vision 2030. This forum is a pivotal moment for Saudia Group to engage with global leaders and contribute to the Kingdom's ambition of becoming a leading logistics hub. Our participation underscores our dedication to fostering innovation and collaboration in the logistics sector."

On the growth of the logistics industry in the Kingdom, Stephen Thomas, Chief Operations Officer at KAFD DMC said: "We are honored to be a founding partner of the Global Logistics Forum (GLF), where we stand alongside other leaders in shaping the future of the sector. As a smart city and a key enabler of Vision 2030, KAFD is deeply committed and invested in building a robust transportation and mobility ecosystem. With several ambitious projects underway, including the Kingdom's first and largest Metro Station, we are striving to set new benchmarks for a transportation system that promotes sustainability and quality of life while pushing the limits of what is possible."

Othman Aljeda, Group CEO, Aramex, said that the company "was thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with the Global Logistics Forum. Earlier this year, Aramex opened a new regional hub in Riyadh, and our partnership at GLF will ensure that we are contributing our expertise and supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by fostering greater collaboration, operational excellence, and sustainable growth in the region's logistics sector."

Over 120 speakers, including world leaders, ministers, business leaders, and experts in the logistics sector will contribute to the event. Dozens of thought-provoking sessions, including keynote speeches, fireside chats, expert dialogues, and panel discussions, are set to address topics critical to the logistics sector, including sustainability, global trade resilience, and how emerging technologies can help transform global logistics.

In addition to the compelling agenda, GLF will serve as a launching pad for MoUs between many industry leaders in global logistics, formalizing a more connected logistics sector, and in turn ensuring a more resilient and efficient network of global connectivity.

GLF 2024 will collaborate with partners on MoUs, key insights, and panel discussions highlighting transformative changes required to prepare today's generation to resolve tomorrow's global challenges across the logistics industry.

The event emerges at a crucial time when the logistics sector is poised for transformation, driven by Saudi Arabia's recent strategic wins in the sector, such as growing advancements in infrastructure, the launch of new logistics hubs and the country's growing influence in global trade routes.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-logistics-forum-2024-announces-leading-partners-for-upcoming-event-in-riyadh-as-it-counts-down-final-days-302273075.html

