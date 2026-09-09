Global Multi-Asset Broker FP Markets Secures UAE CMA Category 5 Licence

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global multi-asset Forex and CFD broker FP Markets has been granted a Category 5 Licence by the UAE's Capital Market Authority (CMA), formerly the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), adding to the Australian-founded broker's global regulatory footprint and marking a strategic step into the UAE market.

The licence, held by group entity FP Markets MENA Securities L.L.C. S.O.C., permits the broker to carry out marketing, promotional, and client introduction activities in Dubai and across the Emirates. In recent years, the UAE has drawn growing numbers of brokers, fintechs, and financial services providers looking to operate on more solid regulatory ground as they build out their regional client base.

John Lewis, FP Markets Chief Marketing Officer, stated: 'Securing a CMA licence is part of FP Markets' longer-term approach to regulation. Over the past 20 years, each licence we've added has built toward the multi-regulated presence we operate today, and the UAE is a natural next step in that. For our clients and partners, this means added security, transparency, and quality of service.'

The licence also underpins a more direct regulatory relationship within the UAE market, on top of FP Markets' existing multi-jurisdictional oversight. FP Markets holds licences across multiple leading jurisdictions including: the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya.

FP Markets will continue to expand its regulatory coverage across markets, in conjunction with ongoing investment in its trading infrastructure, technology, and support functions, ensuring that the pace of regulatory growth is matched by the award-winning quality of service the broker offers to clients and partners alike.

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is a global, multi-regulated, award-winning broker established in Sydney, Australia in 2005. The broker offers 10,000+ CFD instruments across seven asset classes, available on industry-leading platforms including MetaTrader 4/5, TradingView, and cTrader.

FP Markets' regulatory presence includes the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya.

For more information, visit www.fpmarkets.com

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