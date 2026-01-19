Global Traffic Congestion Rankings Released: LEPAS L8 Redefines the Mobility Experience with Elegant Driving

WUHU, China, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2025, global traffic data analytics company INRIX released its 2025 Global Traffic Scorecard, providing an in-depth analysis of traffic data from over 900 cities across 36 countries. The report shows that traffic congestion has worsened in more than half of these cities compared to the previous year, making it a persistent challenge for major urban areas. Building on these insights, the LEPAS flagship model LEPAS L8 leverages advanced intelligent technologies and robust hybrid systems to deliver an Elegant Driving solution. Even in congested conditions, it reduces driver stress and allows them to navigate complex traffic with elegance and composure.

Frequent stop-and-go traffic during peak hours can quickly lead to driver fatigue. The LEPAS L8's intelligent driver assistance system effectively alleviates this burden. With full-speed-range ACC and ICA activated, the vehicle can follow traffic from standstill up to 180 km/h, maintaining lane centering and smooth stop-and-go operation. This significantly reduces repetitive driver inputs, making congested commuting more efficient and less tiring.

During the evening rush hour, stop-and-go traffic increases the demands on driver attention. The LEPAS L8's 360° panoramic view and chassis visualization system clearly displays surrounding blind spots on the central screen, enabling effortless low-speed maneuvering and precise lane changes. Combined with smooth power delivery and a quiet cabin, the system further enhances comfort and driving confidence in congested urban conditions.

For weekend short trips, unexpected highway congestion can easily disrupt plans, while frequent stopping and starting can diminish the driving experience. With a comprehensive driving range of over 1,300 kilometers, the LEPAS L8 eliminates the need for constant energy planning and removes range anxiety. Its dedicated hybrid transmission, featuring a 97.6% transmission efficiency, ensures smooth and refined low-speed driving, avoiding the jolts that often undermine travel comfort in congested scenarios.

Behind this calm and composed performance in traffic lies robust technical capability. The LEPAS L8 is equipped with Chery Group's Super Hybrid System, featuring an industry-leading 44.5% thermal efficiency and fuel consumption as low as 4.2 L/100 km in charge-sustaining mode. Together, these technologies form the competitive advantage of the LEPAS L8 in congested driving scenarios—transforming every journey into the Elegant Driving experience.

LEPAS aims to bring Elegant Driving to more users worldwide, empowering drivers to stay composed in complex urban traffic.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864302/LEPAS_L8.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-traffic-congestion-rankings-released-lepas-l8-redefines-the-mobility-experience-with-elegant-driving-302664455.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.