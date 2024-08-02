Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 16:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

GONEO Achieves Prestigious VDE Certification, Elevating Global Competitiveness

02 agosto 2024 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CIXI, China, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 2, 2024, GONEO and VDE held a certification ceremony in Cixi, Zhejiang Province, China. The VDE (Association for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies), a leading certification organization in Europe, awarded GONEO's power track socket with the prestigious VDE certification. This certification underscores the product's adherence to stringent safety, quality, and performance standards, enhancing GONEO's competitiveness in the international market and highlighting its commitment to product excellence, safety, and innovation.

As a leader in China's socket industry, GONEO has established the world's largest wall switch and converter production base, with an annual capacity of 1 billion units, distributed across 1.1 million sales outlets worldwide. GONEO remains dedicated to creating durable sockets, continuously innovating and expanding its product line from traditional sockets to smart home solutions and new energy products.

The GONEO power track socket, newly certified by VDE, features a unique design, intelligent usage scenarios, and triple safety protection. Its patented instant rudder component technology allows for a single-click safe switch, enhancing electrical safety. The 4.5mm narrow track design prevents accidental touches by children, and its 960°C heat resistance surpasses industry standards. The product has won international design awards, including the iF, Red Dot, and German Design Awards, highlighting GONEO's dedication to quality and innovation.

The ceremony was attended by Sven Öhrke, CEO of VDE Global Services, Zhongxian Wu, CEO of VDE China, and Andreas Loof, Sales Director of VDE Global Services, along with GONEO Group Chairman Liping Ruan, Vice President Weiwei Xie, and Director of the Electrical Converter Juncheng Shan. Guests toured GONEO's automated production lines and advanced laboratories, where the VDE team praised GONEO's craftsmanship and quality control.

In subsequent discussions, both parties expressed optimism about future collaborations. Sven Öhrke and Zhongxian Wu commended the quality and safety of GONEO's products, looking forward to deeper cooperation in more fields. Liping Ruan, Chairman of GONEO Group, said, "The VDE certification is a clear validation of GONEO's high-quality products, accelerating our international journey and reinforcing our commitment to excellence. GONEO is dedicated to providing superior electrical connection products and services to consumers worldwide."

Contact: marketing@goneoeurope.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2473605/GONEO_Achieves_Prestigious_VDE_Certification.jpgPhoto -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2473606/GONEO_Achieves_Prestigious_VDE_Certification_Elevating_Global_Competitiveness.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/goneo-achieves-prestigious-vde-certification-elevating-global-competitiveness-302212845.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Energia Economia_E_Finanza performance standards organization in Europe Cina international market
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza