GONEO Achieves Prestigious VDE Certification, Elevating Global Competitiveness

CIXI, China, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 2, 2024, GONEO and VDE held a certification ceremony in Cixi, Zhejiang Province, China. The VDE (Association for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies), a leading certification organization in Europe, awarded GONEO's power track socket with the prestigious VDE certification. This certification underscores the product's adherence to stringent safety, quality, and performance standards, enhancing GONEO's competitiveness in the international market and highlighting its commitment to product excellence, safety, and innovation.

As a leader in China's socket industry, GONEO has established the world's largest wall switch and converter production base, with an annual capacity of 1 billion units, distributed across 1.1 million sales outlets worldwide. GONEO remains dedicated to creating durable sockets, continuously innovating and expanding its product line from traditional sockets to smart home solutions and new energy products.

The GONEO power track socket, newly certified by VDE, features a unique design, intelligent usage scenarios, and triple safety protection. Its patented instant rudder component technology allows for a single-click safe switch, enhancing electrical safety. The 4.5mm narrow track design prevents accidental touches by children, and its 960°C heat resistance surpasses industry standards. The product has won international design awards, including the iF, Red Dot, and German Design Awards, highlighting GONEO's dedication to quality and innovation.

The ceremony was attended by Sven Öhrke, CEO of VDE Global Services, Zhongxian Wu, CEO of VDE China, and Andreas Loof, Sales Director of VDE Global Services, along with GONEO Group Chairman Liping Ruan, Vice President Weiwei Xie, and Director of the Electrical Converter Juncheng Shan. Guests toured GONEO's automated production lines and advanced laboratories, where the VDE team praised GONEO's craftsmanship and quality control.

In subsequent discussions, both parties expressed optimism about future collaborations. Sven Öhrke and Zhongxian Wu commended the quality and safety of GONEO's products, looking forward to deeper cooperation in more fields. Liping Ruan, Chairman of GONEO Group, said, "The VDE certification is a clear validation of GONEO's high-quality products, accelerating our international journey and reinforcing our commitment to excellence. GONEO is dedicated to providing superior electrical connection products and services to consumers worldwide."

Contact: marketing@goneoeurope.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2473605/GONEO_Achieves_Prestigious_VDE_Certification.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2473606/GONEO_Achieves_Prestigious_VDE_Certification_Elevating_Global_Competitiveness.jpg