Greece Bets Big: Regency Casino Thessaloniki Launches Europe's First Gaming Piazza With Global Giants

THESSALONIKI, Greece, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regency Casino Thessaloniki has unveiled The Piazza Project, a ground-breaking gaming and leisure complex that unites three of the world's leading slot machine manufacturers, Aristocrat Gaming, IGT, and Light & Wonder, within a unique open-air venue.

Featuring four state-of-the-art gaming halls, world-class dining, and live entertainment, The Piazza marks a first-of-its-kind destination in Europe. With its bold design and dynamic calendar of events, it promises to remain a magnet for visitors and a leisure landmark on the European stage.

The spectacular three-day launch welcomed more than 12,000 guests, who experienced world-class performances, gourmet dining, immersive cultural showcases, and exclusive VIP events.

Blending cutting-edge gaming technology with cultural programming and an open-air lifestyle, The Piazza introduces a model that industry leaders say could redefine the future of land-based casinos across Europe. This unprecedented alliance of global innovators makes it both a European first and a benchmark for integrated leisure.

"The Piazza Project represents a significant investment that brings together Aristocrat Gaming, IGT, and Light & Wonder for the first time in a single European venue. We're not just expanding our facilities – we're creating a year-round entertainment hub that will attract visitors from across the region and establish Greece as a leader in the European leisure and gaming market," said Yiannis Tsirikos, CEO of Regency Entertainment.

Positioned as a year-round international hub, The Piazza Project is Regency Casino Thessaloniki's newest asset under its commitment to establish Thessaloniki as a must-visit destination for those seeking a unique fusion of gaming, culture, and entertainment.

Regency Entertainment has been at the forefront of Greece's entertainment and hospitality sector for more than three decades, firmly establishing its leading position in the industry. The Group's portfolio consists of the Regency Casino Thessaloniki, a landmark multi-purpose entertainment and cultural centre, the luxurious Hyatt Regency Thessaloniki hotel, and the prominent Regency Casino Mont Parnes complex, in Athens.

Today, the company continues to shape the future of leisure in Greece with the development of a groundbreaking €300 million Hospitality and Entertainment Destination in the Northern Suburbs of Athens, scheduled to open in early 2028.

