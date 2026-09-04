Grundig Unveils New Product Lineup at IFA 2026, Marking a New Phase in Strategic Partnership

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grundig, the premium European home appliance brand, unveiled a new lineup spanning key categories including TVs, refrigerators, washer-dryer sets and air conditioners at IFA 2026. The event also marked a new phase in the strategic partnership between Beko, Grundig's parent company, and Changhong, following the licensing of the Grundig brand to Changhong in selected product categories and markets. The event presented the brand's latest product portfolio and marked the beginning of its next phase under the partnership.

By leveraging Changhong's R&D, manufacturing, and supply chain strengths alongside Grundig's deep European heritage and market presence, the partnership will further expand opportunities for Grundig in Europe and other international markets. Drawing on Grundig's deep-rooted legacy, design philosophy and market presence, the two companies will further integrate their respective capabilities and brand strengths, supporting Grundig's product innovation, brand operations and long-term growth in key markets.

Grundig's new lineup marks a key partnership milestone. The AURORA 100 flagship TV features RGB Micro-Focusing LED chips, OD8 ultra-narrow light-control technology and 9,720 independently controlled dimming zones. Its slim 39-millimeter profile and AI-powered Aurora Light Wings deliver an immersive audiovisual experience that combines vivid picture quality with a design that complements the home. The Space Pro refrigerator series pairs a slim 599mm depth with a spacious 600L capacity and a -3.5°C Fresh Zone. Rounding out the collection are integrated washer-dryers with 45°C heat-pump drying and AI-powered air conditioners featuring fresh-air circulation and purification.

From product design to the user experience, Grundig has consistently embraced its brand tagline, "It starts at home", designing appliances that blend naturally into living spaces. The newly launched products continue Grundig's focus on design, quality and smart experiences while incorporating localized innovation tailored to lifestyles in different markets.

Grundig's presence at IFA 2026 marks not only an important milestone in the brand's history, but also a significant step toward putting the Changhong-Beko strategic partnership into practice. Looking ahead, both companies will leverage their combined expertise in technology, branding, and market operations to drive product innovation. Together, they aim to expand Grundig's global footprint, offering modern home solutions that blend quality, innovation, and design.

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