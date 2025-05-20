Hisense and Devialet Redefine Home Entertainment

QINGDAO, China, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, introduces three new product lines developed in collaboration with French Audio Expert Devialet. Each product will feature the exclusive "Tuned by Devialet" certification, ensuring an optimized sound experience. This strategic partnership highlights Hisense's commitment to delivering top-tier home entertainment by combining Devialet's world-class audio expertise with its cutting-edge display technology.

Hisense's ULED MiniLED TVs 65U7Q PRO and 65U8Q deliver more than just visuals; they now bring Devialet's signature high-fidelity sound to your home. With Mini-LED PRO and Hi-View AI Engine PRO, these TVs offer exceptional brightness, contrast, and true-to-life visuals. Paired with Dolby Atmos® and 2.1.2/4.1.2 multi-channel surround sound, they create an audio-visual experience where every detail comes to life. The 165Hz Game Mode Ultra ensures gamers enjoy ultra-smooth, next-gen gaming visuals, staying ahead of the game.

The HT SATURN redefines home entertainment, blending powerful performance with cutting-edge technology—expertly tuned by Devialet for unparalleled audio brilliance. What sets the HT SATURN apart is its Hi-Concerto technology, which seamlessly connects with Hisense TV speakers, enabling all the speakers to work together in harmony for a more dynamic and immersive sound experience. Equipped with 4.1.2 surround sound, Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X, it creates a multidimensional sound experience for breathtaking immersion. Powered by professional-grade hardware, including 4 surround speakers for enveloping detail and a dedicated subwoofer for deep bass, the HT SATURN delivers unrivaled acoustic precision—redefining what home entertainment sounds like.

Set to launch in the second half of the year, Hisense's L9Q Laser TV combines stunning 5000 lumens brightness and a 5000:1 contrast ratio to offer lifelike depth and detail. With IMAX Enhanced certification, it delivers breathtaking visuals and heart-pounding Dolby Atmos audio. The 6.2.2 multi-channel sound system, fine-tuned by Opéra de Paris l Devialet. This exclusive edition combines the audio engineering of Devialet and the Opéra de Paris-grade finish for an unparalleled acoustic experience.

The partnership with Devialet marks a new milestone in home entertainment, combining Devialet's world-renowned acoustic expertise with Hisense's advanced display technology. By setting a new industry benchmark in sound and visuals, this collaboration strengthens Hisense's position in the premium market.

About HisenseHisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

About DevialetDevialet is a French luxury acoustic engineering house known for its unmatched technological expertise and transformative sound experiences. Its product portfolio—including the iconic Devialet Phantom range, Devialet Mania portable speaker, Devialet Dione all-in-one soundbar, Devialet Gemini II wireless earbuds, and Devialet Astra amplifier—offers truly unmatched sound performance through purposeful and creative design. Beyond its own products, Devialet collaborates with leaders in consumer technology, automotive, aviation to develop bespoke acoustic solutions. Devialet is also committed to providing uniquely impactful and meaningful innovations that support artistic creation and champion cultural heritage, and has entered long-term partnerships with esteemed cultural institutions including Opéra De Paris.

