Giovedì 20 Giugno 2024
comunicato stampa

Hisense: From Sponsorship to Technical Dominance in Football

20 giugno 2024 | 13.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, is marking its third successive partnership with UEFA European Championship™, debuting as the Official VAR Screen Provider for UEFA EURO 2024™ this summer.

The introduction of Video Assisted Referee (VAR) technology has been one of the most significant changes in football in the last 50 years. The innovation has improved the game's fairness and accuracy. For the first time in UEFA's history, commercial interests involving the field of professional refereeing were opened up to sponsors. UEFA's decision to grant exclusive sponsorship rights represents high recognition, by one of the world's leading event organizations, of Hisense's display technology.

To meet VAR standard, it is imperative to have display devices with a high level of precision because the high-speed nature of sports requires unparalleled imaging details. Hisense, with its industry-leading technology in resolving picture trailing issues, has independently developed an AI image quality chip, which can identify and process real-time pixel-level images, guaranteeing no loss of key details.

During the tournaments, fans also were aware of the "NEVER SETTLE FOR NO.2 GLOBALLY" slogan on the LED board at the pitch side. As a game-changer in the display industry, in 2024 Q1, Hisense 100'' TV's global shipment volume share was 56.4%, ranking No.1 globally, according to data from leading research firm Omdia.

Since the previous UEFA European Championship™️, Hisense has gradually transitioned from brand sponsorship to providing unparalleled technical support. Hisense's selection as one of the tournament's top sponsors serves as proof of their excellent "User-Centric Technology" and commitment to "Ultimate Quality." Furthermore, it has enhanced brand awareness in global markets, allowing the world to witness the power of Hisense.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443553/Hisense_announced_Official_VAR_Screen_Provider_UEFA_EURO_2024.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443554/Hisense_s_NEVER_SETTLE_FOR_NO_2_GLOBALLY_slogan_LED_board.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-from-sponsorship-to-technical-dominance-in-football-302177882.html

