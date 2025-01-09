Hisense Unveils Groundbreaking TV Innovation at CES 2025 Delivering Audio-Visual Excellence in Collaboration with Pantone and Devialet

QINGDAO, China, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today unveiled its latest advancements in display technology at CES 2025, including announcing exciting collaborations with Pantone and Devialet. The partnerships will elevate Hisense's premium TV and Laser TV lines, delivering exceptional picture quality with Pantone Validation, and integrating Devialet's renowned audio expertise for an unmatched immersive entertainment experience in the coming months.

From the latest TriChroma LED TV to revolutionary MicroLED Display and Laser TV innovations, Hisense is redefining the limits of visual and audio experiences, delivering unparalleled new levels of viewing experiences for consumers worldwide.

RGB Local Dimming Display Technology Demonstrates the Future of Display Innovation

Hisense introduced its 116-inch TriChroma LED TV, featuring advanced RGB Local Dimming Display Technology with independent red, green, and blue LED chips, delivering superior color precision and up to 97% coverage of the BT.2020 color space. A peak brightness of 10,000 nits offers vibrant colors, deep contrast, and exceptional clarity. Powered by Hisense's Hi-View AI Engine X, the TV optimizes every frame with AI-driven features including AI Peak Brightness, AI RGB Local Dimming, and AI Banding Smoother, ensuring dynamic contrast, brightness, and color adjustments in real-time for vivid, lifelike visuals.

The 116-inch TriChroma LED TV is equipped with a 6.2.2 multi-channel surround sound system, integrating Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X technologies for an immersive audio experience. AI Sound Optimization adjusts the sound to match content, whether it's crisp dialogue or dynamic action scenes, setting a new benchmark for home theater experiences, offering both cinematic visuals and highly-immersive sound.

Redefining Display Innovation with MicroLED Technology

Hisense also unveiled the world's first consumer-ready 136-inch MicroLED Display, marking a major milestone in accessible, cutting-edge display technology. Featuring over 24.88 million self-emissive LEDs, this TV offers incredible clarity and color precision, with a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and brightness up to 10,000 nits. It also covers 90% of the BT.2020 color space for vibrant, true-to-life visuals.

Powered by the Hi-View AI Engine X, the TV uses AI-driven algorithms to enhance color accuracy, manage dynamic 3D color, and optimize display details. Black nanocrystals reduce reflectivity, ensuring exceptional clarity even in bright rooms. Designed for modern homes, the ultra-slim form factor integrates seamlessly into any space. In supporting Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode, with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X providing immersive sound, the 136-inch MicroLED Display sets a new benchmark for home entertainment.

Pioneering in Laser TV Color Accuracy

As the first Laser TV Partner to achieve both Pantone Validated and SkinTone Validated awards, Hisense sets a new benchmark for color fidelity and authenticity.

Powered by a 4000lm projector and a high-gain screen, the Ultra-Bright Laser TV delivers up to 1500 nits full-screen brightness. The TV incorporates 0.18 ultra-short throw lens, reducing the projection distance by 20mm, allowing for a 100-inch screen in less space. Master of Light screen technology can precisely distinguish the triple color laser light of the laser TV and the invalid light of the ambient, and improve the light separation capacity.

Elevated Laser TV for Gaming Enthusiasts

Hisense's Gaming Laser TV features a 2ms-level picture response delay and a 4K60Hz and 2K240Hz refresh rate, delivering smoother, more responsive gameplay than traditional 144Hz LCD panels. The low latency feature, already being tested on the "Designed for Xbox" PX3-PRO, will be integrated into future models including the PX4 and C3 series in 2025.

Another gaming-ready standout is the C2 Ultra 4K Laser Mini Projector, also "Designed for Xbox", offers a flexible screen size range from 65 to 300 inches. It features a rotating gimbal design for easy setup and includes auto keystone correction, auto focus, and obstacle avoidance for a hassle-free installation. TriChroma technology provides a wide color gamut without harmful blue light, while the built-in subwoofer, 2.1 channel JBL audio, and DTS Virtual:X surround sound deliver an immersive audiovisual experience, perfect for both movies and gaming.

Visitors to CES 2025 can explore Hisense's groundbreaking innovations firsthand at Central Hall – Booth 16625.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for total TV shipments and No. 1 in 100''+ TVs. The company has rapidly expanded to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594469/image_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594470/image_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594471/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594472/2.jpg