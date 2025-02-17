circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 17 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 15:52
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

HONOR to Unveil New Strategic Initiative HONOR ALPHA PLAN at MWC 2025

17 febbraio 2025 | 15.49
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced that it will unveil its new strategic initiative, the "HONOR ALPHA PLAN", at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 and showcase its latest AI innovations.

The term "ALPHA" carries profound significance across multiple dimensions. It symbolizes a pioneering spirit in exploration, represents excellence at the highest level, and stands for exceptional performance through innovation and strategic foresight. The HONOR ALPHA PLAN embodies these core values as the company's new strategic direction.

Through this initiative, HONOR is committed to fostering an open and collaborative environment where innovation thrives through partnership. By leveraging its technological expertise and working closely with global partners, HONOR aims to build a robust AI ecosystem that pushes the boundaries of what is possible.

The keynote presentation will take place in Barcelona at 4:30 PM CET on March 2, 2025. For all upcoming announcements and updates ahead of MWC 2025, please visit https://www.honor.com/global/events/honor-mwc/ .

About HONOR 

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.honor.com.

https://www.honor.com/global/club/ https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/ https://twitter.com/Honorglobal https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/ https://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621323/image_5003200_45372505.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/honor-to-unveil-new-strategic-initiative-honor-alpha-plan-at-mwc-2025-302378039.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Terremoto Campi Flegrei oggi, ultime news
News to go
Sanremo 2025, boom di interazioni social
News to go
Porsche taglierà 1.900 posti di lavoro in due stabilimenti tedeschi
News to go
Bancomat, ecco come cambierà il prelievo dei contanti
News to go
San Valentino al ristorante per 6 milioni di italiani
News to go
Ferrero, approvato bilancio consolidato: +8,9% in un anno
News to go
Ucraina, Trump pronto a incontro con Putin per fine guerra
News to go
Mattarella: "Italia Paese accogliente e aperto"
News to go
Decreto flussi, oggi terzo click day
News to go
La Toscana approva la legge sul fine vita
News to go
Stellantis, da marzo oltre un centinaio di assunzioni di ingegneri a Mirafiori
News to go
Meloni all'assemblea nazionale della Cisl, cosa ha detto la premier


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza