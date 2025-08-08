circle x black
HOTELEX 2026: Asia's Hospitality & Foodservice Powerhouse Returns to Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 30 to April 2, 2026, HOTELEX Shanghai will once again take center stage at the National Exhibition & Convention Center (NECC), offering a world-class platform where hospitality professionals connect, collaborate, and shape the future.

The 2026 edition will span an impressive 400,000 square meters, hosting 3,500+ exhibitors and welcoming more than 250,000 trade visitors from over 130 countries and regions. With 12 themed sectors — including Coffee & Tea, Catering Equipment & Supplies, Beverage, Tableware, Fine Food, The Bar & Drinks, Brand Franchise & Chain Store Resources, and more — HOTELEX offers a truly comprehensive overview of the full hospitality supply chain, all under one roof.

HOTELEX is more than just a trade fair — it's an immersive industry festival. Attendees will experience over 50+ dynamic onsite events, from the prestigious World Coffee Championships and Latte Art Battles, to culinary challenges, bartending shows, sustainability forums, and insightful business conferences. These vibrant programs provide a deeper look into the trends, techniques, and talents that are shaping the future of hospitality worldwide.

Backed by decades of experience and industry trust, HOTELEX continues to evolve alongside the market it serves. As China's inbound tourism surges, consumer expectations rise, and global hotel brands expand their footprint, HOTELEX 2026 arrives at a critical moment — offering unmatched access to one of the world's most exciting, fast-growing hospitality landscapes.

Whether you're a hotel operator, restaurateur, distributor, franchise owner, or solution provider, HOTELEX 2026 is the place to be — to build connections, launch products, and stay ahead of industry change.

Join the leaders. Discover the trends. Expand your world.

