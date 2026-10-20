How Aosom Makes Large Furniture Shopping Easier with Competitive Pricing and Convenient Delivery

LONDON and PARIS and HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether adding a canopy to the garden, improving the living room or creating extra storage space, the right furniture can enhance everyday living. When shopping for large furniture, consumers also consider quality, price and delivery times. As a global destination for large furniture, Aosom optimises its product development, supply chain and local delivery network to make shopping more convenient.

Balancing Quality and Price

Consumers want practical, reliable home products that fit their budgets. Aosom works closely with suppliers and product development teams to incorporate material safety and quality requirements throughout product development and procurement.

Through its private-label operations and supply chain capabilities, Aosom also streamlines operations and reduces unnecessary intermediaries, helping control costs and offer competitive prices.

Local Warehousing and Faster Delivery

Aosom operates more than 30 self-operated overseas warehouses, with a total global warehouse area of over 600,000 square metres, supporting local inventory and delivery for large products. In selected major cities across the UK, France and Germany, eligible products can be delivered as quickly as the next day or within two days.

Its local network also supports order fulfilment, returns and after-sales services, helping reduce waiting times and improve convenience for consumers.

Flat-Pack Design for Easier Delivery

Most Aosom furniture features a flat-pack design, with components packed into boxes for easier transport and handling. This also helps products pass through narrow doorways and staircases. Combined with a standardised delivery system from warehouse to doorstep, the design makes large-item delivery more convenient.

A Broad Selection Across Brands and Categories

Through brands including HOMCOM, Outsunny and PawHut, Aosom offers more than 20,000 products across indoor furniture, garden and outdoor living, pet products and other categories. Consumers can choose products to suit their living spaces and personal needs.

An Aosom representative said, "We continue to expand our European warehousing network to provide consumers with faster delivery and a more convenient receiving experience when shopping for large furniture. We also optimise each stage, from local inventory to final delivery, to make the entire process easier for consumers."

About Aosom

Aosom, a global destination for large furniture, specializes in home, outdoor, garden, pet, and lifestyle products. Founded in 2013, Aosom operates across Europe and North America, with local subsidiaries in nine countries, including France, the UK, Germany, Canada and the US. The brand is committed to providing innovative, affordable, and high-quality products for everyday living, supported by a logistics network of self-operated overseas warehouses and dedicated customer service. Aosom's product range, which includes brands such as Outsunny, HOMCOM and PawHut, caters to a wide range of consumer needs, from home furnishings to outdoor use. Aosom continues to deepen its local market engagement through strategic partnerships and community initiatives. Shop Large Furniture at AOSOM--Fast delivery,Reliable quality.

Media ContactAosom Global CommunicationsEmail: pr@aosom.comWebsite: www.aosom.com

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