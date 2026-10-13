HSG Laser Celebrates 20 Years with Global Partners and Unveils New Strategy

SHANGHAI, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG Laser celebrated its 20th anniversary on October 11 in Shanghai, bringing together customers, strategic partners, industry experts, and media representatives from around the world. The event marked two decades of HSG's development in laser manufacturing and highlighted its continued commitment to technological innovation, global expansion, and long-term customer value.

20 Years of Innovation, From China to the World

During the event, Ricky Wu, Rotating CEO of HSG Laser, reviewed HSG's journey from a local laser equipment manufacturer in Guangdong to a global provider of high-end laser solutions.

Looking ahead, HSG will focus on three strategic priorities: product and technology innovation, global service capability, and localized operations. These initiatives aim to strengthen HSG's ability to deliver high-performance solutions and worry-free support to fabricators worldwide.

Unveiling a Five-Year Product Strategy

Jerry He, Global Head of R&D and Product Development at HSG Laser, presented HSG's evolution from standalone laser equipment toward automated and intelligent manufacturing solutions. He also previewed several new products, including the GT PRO+STORE PRO Dual‑Tower Automation System, TL3 PRO high-speed heavy-duty tube laser cutting machine, GV bevel laser cutting machine, TS2 PRO tube laser cutting machine, and GFA PRO high-speed laser cutting machine. These products will be showcased at MWCS 2026 in Shanghai, FABTECH 2026 in Las Vegas, and EuroBLECH 2026 in Hannover.

HSG also unveiled its five-year product strategy, with a focus on expanding from high-performance standalone machines toward intelligent manufacturing cells and integrated production lines.

Launching the "HSG Light of Reading" Philanthropic Initiative

As part of its 20th anniversary, HSG also announced a RMB 2 million donation to launch the "HSG Light of Reading" initiative in partnership with the China Social Welfare Foundation. The first phase will establish 40 rural libraries, reaching approximately 25,000 students, with support including book donations, reading programs, and teacher training. HSG is also introducing a "Public Welfare Partner" mechanism, enabling customers to participate in the initiative through equipment purchases and contribute to the development of rural reading resources.

Looking Toward the Next 20 Years

From its beginnings in China to an expanding global presence, HSG Laser continues to strengthen its capabilities across technology, products, services, and international operations. As HSG enters its next 20 years, the company will continue working with customers and partners worldwide to advance high-end laser manufacturing and create greater value for the global fabrication industry.

About HSG Laser

Founded in 2006, HSG Laser is a global manufacturer of intelligent metal fabrication equipment, specializing in laser cutting, tube processing, bending, welding, and automation solutions. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.

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