HUAWEI Mate XT 2 | ULTIMATE DESIGN Debuts as the First Smartphone to Feature LogicFolding Tau (τ) Chip and Reach Mass Commercialization

GUANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 September 2026 – On September 7, Huawei officially unveiled the latest addition to its tri-fold lineup, the HUAWEI Mate XT 2 | ULTIMATE DESIGN. As the first smartphone to feature the LogicFolding Tau (τ) Chip, HUAWEI Mate XT 2 | ULTIMATE DESIGN marks the chip's official entry into mass commercialization.

The phone debuts with a wing-like tri-fold design, continuously pushing the boundaries of ultimate aesthetics, craftsmanship, and innovation. It is the first device powered by the Kirin 9050 Pro chip and introduces several industry-first features and experiences, including the Xuanwu Ultra-Durable Tri-Fold Architecture, Smart Shield Privacy Screen, True-to-Color Camera 3.0, and the HarmonyOS 7 large-screen experience. As the pioneer of tri-fold phones, this new generation once again redefines the extraordinary.

The new HUAWEI Mate XT 2 | ULTIMATE DESIGN features a wing-like tri-fold design that opens from both sides, offering a more intuitive unfolding experience. The design philosophy draws on Chinese aesthetics, with a cloud pattern on the back panel created using Brocade Cloud craftsmanship. It is available in three colors: Purple, White, and Black. The camera ring inherits the iconic Star Diamond Glow design, crafted from Yttrium Crystal and fired at 1,800°C. Combining gemstone design and cutting techniques, it undergoes eight steps of fine polishing to form 33 star diamond facets, delivering a dazzling gemstone-like luster.

The device features the Xuanwu Ultra-Durable Tri-Fold Architecture, which re-engineers the hinge and screen technology for layered protection from the inside out. It is the first tri-fold phone to support IP58/59 dust and water resistance. The cover screen, made of Xuanwu Kunlun Glass, resists daily scratches and impacts with ease. It also features anti-glare technology, ensuring clear visibility even under direct sunlight. The main screen uses a multi-layer composite ultra-tough structure, including a large UTG glass layer, aerospace-grade ultra-thin high-strength steel, and a carbon fiber support layer, providing robust impact resistance. The Advanced Precision Hinge System 2.0 employs a 5 curved arm structure and a synchronized linkage mechanism for even force distribution and reliable pressure resistance.

Ultimate Performance: Kirin Chipset, a Leap in Power

The HUAWEI Mate XT 2 | ULTIMATE DESIGN is the first to feature the Kirin 9050 Pro chip, delivering a dual leap in performance and energy efficiency. Through deep collaboration between hardware, software, chips, and cloud, overall device performance is improved by 42% compared to the previous generation. The LinxiCore CPU, combined with the Ultra-smooth HUAWEI Ark Engine, enables faster loading of large files and superior performance when running multiple apps or multitasking. The Maleoon GPU features doubled computing units and cache, significantly enhancing rendering performance. In gaming scenarios, it supports 50 MRPS hardware-level real-time ray tracing, delivering a more immersive and realistic experience. The HUAWEI Da Vinci Architecture NPU brings a leap in on-device AI computing power, supporting large models of various sizes. For the first time in the industry, it natively supports the Pangu 30B-A2B MoE LLM, enabling smart experiences such as on-device AI album management with Celia.

The innovative heat dissipation architecture distributes heat sources across three frames, working with ultra-large vapor chambers and highly thermally conductive graphene materials to efficiently conduct heat across axes. Intelligent collaboration of multiple communication systems and 32 distributed antennas ensures faster 5A connectivity. It supports Tiantong satellite communication and Beidou satellite messaging, ensuring connectivity anywhere in the world. The Mobile Security Processor, combined with an independent security chip, enables post-quantum cryptography algorithm detection and has passed EAL5+ CCRC security certification, providing dual protection for personal data and assets.

Ultimate Technology: A Masterpiece of Innovation for Peace of Mind

The industry’s first foldable Smart Shield Privacy Screen is now available, marking the first time hardware-level privacy protection is achieved on a foldable device. It features an independent dual-pixel design, ensuring consistent screen resolution before and after activating Privacy mode, maintaining a clear front-facing view. With intelligent sensing capabilities, it provides smart reminders when entering airports or train stations. It also supports elegant activation of Privacy mode through methods such as double-tapping the cover screen or the Smart controls button.

The HUAWEI Mate XT 2 | ULTIMATE DESIGN is equipped with ECG analysis software and has obtained the NMPA Class II Medical Device Registration Certificate. Users can initiate an ECG measurement by holding the unfolded large screen with both hands. Celia intelligently interprets and analyzes the report, providing thoughtful care.

Ultimate Photography: True-to-Color Camera 3.0, Capturing Every Moment

The HUAWEI Mate XT 2 | ULTIMATE DESIGN undergoes a comprehensive upgrade from optical hardware to computing power. It is the first to feature the True-to-Color Camera 3.0, which effectively filters out infrared light interference, improving color reproduction by 95% compared to the previous generation. It also features an ultra-HDR main camera, ultra-wide aperture periscope telephoto camera, and Ultra-wide angle camera, delivering true-to-life colors, realistic portraits, and clear night shots, with excellent performance at both close and long distances. Video recording supports an ultra-high dynamic range of 18 EV, ensuring outstanding image quality in every frame.

XMAGE SmartCapture has been upgraded to intelligently recognize people, scenery, and food scenes, and supports AIGC real-time previews for clear composition and lighting recommendations. Its unique tri-fold form enables Desk-calendar mode shooting, making it easy to capture warm moments, whether for selfies or group photos.

Ultimate Experience: A Superior Large-Screen Experience

HUAWEI Mate XT 2 | ULTIMATE DESIGN is powered by the new HarmonyOS 7, redefining the large-screen interaction experience. The Live-Multitask capability supports three windows displayed in parallel, with adjustable window sizes and independent volume control. This large-screen experience covers core scenarios such as financial management, social entertainment, smart office, shopping comparison, and travel guides. Furthermore, it has been deeply adapted to leading industry apps, continuously driving innovation in the tri-fold large-screen ecosystem.

HUAWEI Mate XT 2 | ULTIMATE DESIGN starts at RMB 19,999 and will be available for purchase along with a stylus set, with official sales beginning at 10:08 on September 12th.

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