Huawei Unfold the New Innovative Chapter with Global Release of Tri-fold Smartphone, Next-Gen Tablets and Open-Ear Audio

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) unveiled a spectacular line-up of audio, wearable, tablets, and foldable products at HUAWEI Innovative Product Launch held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The launch event saw the release of the HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN, the world's first commercial tri-fold smartphone. Born out of a bold undertaking of the impossible, Huawei pushed boundaries to achieve a new foldable paradigm, redefining the industry.

Huawei also announced three new products: an upgraded edition of the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2-inch, the brand's first hooked earphones HUAWEI FreeArc, and the HUAWEI Band 10.

HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN Makes Highly Anticipated Global Debut

After months of anticipation, the HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN is now ready to make its debut worldwide. The tri-fold display is not only a pioneering innovation in the industry but also a record-breaker – it is now the thinnest foldable[1] and the largest foldable display[2] at the same time, measured as thin as 3.6 mm and 10.2 inches wide when unfolded.

Built with an Advanced Precision Hinge System and an ultra-large 322 cm² UTG (ultra-thin glass), the tri-fold display has achieved a new breakthrough in durability and is now the first to support inward and outward folding at the same time. This new foldable species revolutionises the display experience. Whether its horizontal and portrait browsing, a 10.2-inch large-screen immersive experience, or a split-screen efficient experience, the HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN expands the smartphone's functionality and turns it into a multi-scenario machine.

Users will also be able to enjoy advanced photography through Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera, which features a 10-size Adjustable Physical Aperture that captures sharper, professional-level shots.

MatePad Pro 13.2: PC-Level Capabilities, Smart Tablet Convenience

The new HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2 brings PC-level professional office capabilities into the tablet industry through immersive display, flagship performance, and efficient productivity accessories.

With a 13.2" Flexible OLED PaperMatte Display built with professional colour accuracy, 1000nits ultra-high brightness, and 2.8K ultra-high resolution, HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2-inch brings the ultimate display experience with life-like visuals and top-notch clarity. The smart tablet also brings PC-level WPS Office that allow desktop mode editing and presentations. Through PC-level application experience such as touch interaction, keyboard and mouse interaction, users can achieve seamless switching between PC and tablet to enjoy efficient on-the-go working.

In addition, the new HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2-inch 2025 is also equipped with its very own professional applications such as HUAWEI Notes and GoPaint App, equipping users to maximise productivity and creativity.

HUAWEI FreeArc: Huawei's Fresh New Take on Open-Ear Earbuds

Huawei also announces HUAWEI FreeArc, its very first open-ear earbuds with earhooks. To achieve an ergonomic and breathable design, the earbuds revive Huawei's iconic C-Bridge Design and also incorporates 0.7mm high-performance nickel-titanium (Ni-Ti) shape memory alloy that moulds easily to the user's ears. The earbuds are also 81.5% covered in ultra-soft, skin-friendly liquid silicone for lasting comfort.

HUAWEI FreeArc delivers exceptional sound for sports enthusiasts with its 17 x 12 mm high-sensitivity driver unit, symmetrical acoustic structure, dynamic bass algorithm, and Adaptive Equal-loudness Algorithm for rich audio performance.

HUAWEI Band 10: All-in-One Wellness Assistance

HUAWEI Band 10 offers a complete upgrade in holistic wellness, starting with sleep and emotional wellbeing. By analysing your daily routine, the Enhanced Sleep Health Assistant provides personalised sleep insights, actionable recommendations and detailed summaries of the user's sleep patterns using HRV data, boosting overall sleep quality for vitality and performance.

With a stylish design and skin-friendly material, HUAWEI Band 10 easily elevates your everyday looks and enhances all-day wear.

An Unstoppable Force in Innovation

A lead-up from Unfold the Classic in 2024, Huawei reshapes the way we create, enjoy, and interact with information. By fostering its innovative spirit through its commitment to its users, the brand will continue to expand the realm of possibilities and shape the future of innovation.

[1] The world's thinnest foldable smartphone refers to the commercially available foldable smartphone released as of February 18, 2025, with the thinnest thickness (excluding the screen bezel) in the tri-fold state in the area that does not include the rear camera. Due to product configuration and manufacturing processes, the measurement method may affect the actual size, please refer to the physical product, and the data is sourced from Huawei laboratories. [2] The world's largest foldable display smartphone, as of February 18, 2025, refers to the commercially available foldable phone with the largest screen size in its triple-screen state. The display features a rounded corner design, and when measured as a standard rectangular display, the diagonal length of the screen in the triple-screen state is 10.2 inches (with a slightly smaller actual viewable area).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622019/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622020/2.jpg