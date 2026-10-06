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icotec Receives CMS approval for New Technology Add-On Payment for its CMORE® CT System

06 ottobre 2026 | 20.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ALTSTÄTTEN, Switzerland and BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- icotec, the global leader in radiolucent implants for spine tumors and other complex spinal surgery patients, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved a New Technology Add-On Payment (NTAP) for icotec's spine implant system, CMORE® CT, effective October 1, 2026.

This approval represents an important milestone for icotec and its CMORE® CT System. The NTAP program can help eligible hospitals receive reimbursement for treating Medicare patients with the innovative CMORE® product. The CMS designation provides an additional payment to eligible hospitals for qualifying technologies used for traditional Medicare patients. The CMORE® NTAP applies to specified spinal conditions and procedures.

"We are thrilled that CMS has recognized our new CMORE® CT System through the NTAP program, after previously receiving the Break-Through Device Designation (BDD) in April, 2025," said Christoph Eigenmann, CEO of icotec, USA. "Through this new acknowledgement, clinicians have an approved solution to provide their patients the CMORE® CT System. This empowers the ability to SEE MORE during surgery in XRAY, CT and MRI imaging and enables advanced therapies postoperatively thanks to the radiolucent properties of BlackArmor® Carbon/PEEK."

With its BlackArmor® Carbon/PEEK implants, icotec combines its proprietary process technologies with advanced material science to deliver innovative and reliable solutions for spine surgeons and their patients around the world. icotec works with clinicians in a multi-disciplinary therapy approach to advance the field of spinal implants and shape the future of spinal surgery.

For additional inquiries, please contact hello@icotec-medical.com.

About icotec's CMORE® CT System

The CMORE® CT System is designed for posterior stabilization of the cervicothoracic spine and is engineered and manufactured with icotec's proprietary BlackArmor® technology. The nonmetallic, radiolucent system is made entirely of Carbon/PEEK and includes polyaxial screws (pedicle and lateral mass) as well as straight and precontoured rods to accommodate patient anatomy. The CMORE® CT system is indicated to treat most of today's posterior cervicothoracic spinal pathologies and is the only posterior cervicothoracic system approved by the FDA for the treatment of spinal infection.

The above information is provided by icotec regarding the NTAP program, is for communication purposes only and does not constitute billing or coding advice. Eligibility and reimbursement are determined by CMS and applicable payer requirements. icotec does not guarantee any specific reimbursement.

For additional information about icotec and the CMORE® product, please visit www.icotec-medical.com. Healthcare professionals and hospital representatives seeking more information about the CMORE® CT System NTAP program, please contact reimbursement@icotec-medical.com.

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