iDCM7 Smart DC Energy Meter of CHINT: Security, and Efficiency for EV Charging Stations

SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the European Green Deal and the 2035 ban on internal combustion engine vehicles continue to advance, electric vehicle charging infrastructure is facing unprecedented upgrade pressure. According to the latest data from the EU Directorate-General for Energy, the current failure rate of public charging points in Europe is as high as 18%, while insufficient cross-network payment compatibility leads to 30% of users experiencing charging failures.

In this critical battle for energy transition, CHINT has globally launched the iDCM7 Smart DC Energy Meter, delivering a full-scenario solution that meets stringent standards with its breakthrough technological matrix for the European market and emerging energy mobility revolution. And this iDCM7 Smart DC Energy Meter has more security and efficiency for EV Charging Stations, meets all mandatory EU certifications. This product addresses four core challenges in the European market—regulatory compliance, environment adaptability, charging efficiency, and connectivity—elevating its value from basic "usability" to "high-efficiency and versatility." This transformation enables robust support for diverse scenarios. Whether deployed for highway hubs, logistics parks, or residential charging, it delivers precise, efficient, and reliable solutions tailored to each context.

A Key Driver For European Charging Network Expansion

This newly launched iDCM7 of CHINT is definitely worth highlighting. EU MID-certified, ultra-wide temperature adaptability, 15-minute fast charging, and full-scenario compatibility — every highlight perfectly hits the core needs of European customers.

Against the backdrop of the EU's countdown for mandating member states to deploy fast-charging stations every 60 kilometers, the launch of CHINT's iDCM7 not only marks a new phase of China-EU green technology collaboration but also signals a major upgrade in smart energy infrastructure standards. By deeply integrating EU metering directives with climate resilience, this solution simultaneously addresses three critical challenges: regulatory compliance, extreme environment adaptation, and ultra-fast charging efficiency - positioning it as a key driver for Europe's charging network expansion. Through this precise technological breakthrough, CHINT devotes itself to global carbon neutrality goals.

