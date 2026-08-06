IIFL Capital partners with Flytxt to leverage Agentic AI for sustainable AUM growth

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flytxt, a leading provider of Enterprise AI solutions for Marketplace Optimisation, today announced that IIFL Capital Services Limited, a full-service investment and wealth management firm, has adopted its award winning AI to strengthen investor engagement and accelerate Assets Under Management (AUM) growth through intelligent investment recommendations.

With over 15 years of AI innovation, Flytxt currently serves more than 80 enterprise customers across 50 countries, helping them transform customer data into actionable intelligence and driving measurable business outcomes.

As investor expectations continue to evolve, financial service providers are under increasing pressure to deliver highly relevant and timely investment guidance. By leveraging Flytxt's AI platform, IIFL Capital can better understand investor behavior, identify emerging investment opportunities, and engage customers with recommendations aligned to their financial goals and investment preferences.

"Technology adoption has always been central to driving innovation at IIFL Capital. Our collaboration with Flytxt reflects our commitment to leveraging AI to deepen investor engagement and create greater value for our investors," said Mrs. Jyotsna Solanki, Head Business Intelligence & Growth, IIFL Capital.

"AI delivers real-world impact only when it is trusted, transparent, and easy to use. That's exactly what our partnership with IIFL Capital demonstrates. Powered by causal intelligence, our Agentic AI solutions enable enterprises to reason, decide, and act with greater autonomy to deliver measurable business outcomes," said Dr Vinod Vasudevan, CEO, Flytxt.

This partnership reflects Flytxt's growing presence in the financial services sector, where leading NBFCs, fintech firms, insurance companies, and retail banks globally are leveraging its AI capabilities to accelerate customer growth, enhance product innovation, streamline customer service and drive deeper customer engagement.

About IIFL Capital

IIFL Capital Services Limited (formerly IIFL Securities Limited) is a full-service broking and investment services firm operating in India. IIFL Capital offers broking services, wealth management, financial products distribution, institutional broking, research and investment banking services.

For more information, visit https://flytxt.ai/

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