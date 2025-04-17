Infosys: Growth of 4.2% in CC, operating margin expansion of 0.5% in FY25

- Highest ever Free Cash Flow at $4.1 billion for FY25- FY26 revenue guidance at 0%-3% and operating margin at 20%-22%

BENGALURU, India, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered $19,277 million in FY25 revenues, growth of 4.2% in constant currency. Operating margin was at 21.1%, expansion of 0.5% year on year. Free cash flow was the highest ever at $4,088 million, an increase of 41.8% year on year. TCV of large deal wins was $11.6 billion for the year, with 56% net new.

Q4 revenues were $4,730 million, an increase of 4.8% year on year in constant currency and 3.6% in reported terms. Operating margin was at 21.0%, an increase of 0.9% year on year.

"We have built a resilient organization with sharp focus on client-centricity and responsiveness to the market, thanks to the trust of our clients and dedication of our employees. Our performance for the year has been robust in terms of revenues, expansion in operating margins and highest ever free cash generation", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "Our depth in AI, cloud and digital and strength in cost efficiency, automation, and consolidation position us well for the needs of our clients", he added.

4.2% FY4.8% Q4 YoY CC Growth 21.1% FY21.0% Q4Operating Margin0.5% Increase in FY 8.3% FY10.1% Q4EPS Increase (₹ terms)* $11.6 Bn FY$2.6 Bn Q4Large DealTCV $4.1 Bn FY$0.9 Bn Q4 Free Cash Flow

Guidance for FY26:

Key highlights:

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025 Revenues in CC terms grew by 4.8% YoY and declined by 3.5% QoQ Reported revenues at $4,730 million, growth of 3.6% YoY Operating margin at 21.0%, increase of 0.9% YoY and decline of 0.3% QoQ Basic EPS at $0.20, decline of 15.2% YoY FCF at $892 million, growth of 5.2% YoY; FCF conversion at 109.6% of net profit For the year ended March 31, 2025 Revenues in CC terms grew by 4.2% YoY Reported revenues at $19,277 million, growth of 3.9% YoY Operating margin at 21.1%, growth of 0.5% YoY Basic EPS at $0.76, decline of 0.3% YoY FCF at $4,088 million, growth of 41.8% YoY; FCF conversion at 129.3% of net profit

"FY25 operating margins expanded by 0.5% which reflects our relentless focus on identifying opportunities for efficiency and executing Project Maximus with discipline, after navigating through multiple headwinds in a challenging macro environment. We delivered the highest ever free cash flows in the history of the company in FY25," said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO. The Board has proposed a final dividend of `22, which along with the interim dividend, is an increase of 13.2% over last year," he added.

*EPS Increase post normalization of Income Tax refunds

Infosys Limited and subsidiariesExtracted from the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet under IFRS as at: (Dollars in millions) March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,861 1,773 Current investments 1,460 1,548 Trade receivables 3,645 3,620 Unbilled revenue 1,503 1,531 Other current assets 1,890 2,250 Total current assets 11,359 10,722 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment and Right-of-use assets 2,235 2,323 Goodwill and other Intangible assets 1,505 1,042 Non-current investments 1,294 1,404 Unbilled revenue 261 213 Other non-current assets 765 819 Total non-current assets 6,060 5,801 Total assets 17,419 16,523 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables 487 474 Unearned revenue 994 880 Employee benefit obligations 340 314 Other current liabilities and provisions 3,191 2,983 Total current liabilities 5,012 4,651 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 675 767 Other non-current liabilities 477 500 Total non-current liabilities 1,152 1,267 Total liabilities 6,164 5,918 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company 11,205 10,559 Non-controlling interests 50 46 Total equity 11,255 10,605 Total liabilities and equity 17,419 16,523

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income under IFRS for (Dollars in millions except per equity share data) 3 months endedMarch 31, 2025 3 months ended March 31, 2024 3 months ended March 31, 2024 Year ended March 31, 2024 Revenues 4,730 4,564 19,277 18,562 Cost of sales 3,302 3,219 13,405 12,975 Gross profit 1,428 1,345 5,872 5,587 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses 226 209 898 842 Administrative expenses 210 219 903 911 Total operating expenses 436 428 1,801 1,753 Operating profit 992 917 4,071 3,834 Other income, net (3) (4) 125 315 376 512 Profit before income taxes 1,117 1,232 4,447 4,346 Income tax expense (4) 303 273 1,285 1,177 Net profit (before minority interest) 814 959 3,162 3,169 Net profit (after minority interest) 813 958 3,158 3,167 Basic EPS ($) (4) 0.2 0.23 0.76 0.77 Diluted EPS ($) (4) 0.2 0.23 0.76 0.76

NOTES:

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg

