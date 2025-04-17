circle x black
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Infosys: Growth of 4.2% in CC, operating margin expansion of 0.5% in FY25

17 aprile 2025 | 15.58
LETTURA: 13 minuti

- Highest ever Free Cash Flow at $4.1 billion for FY25- FY26 revenue guidance at 0%-3% and operating margin at 20%-22%

BENGALURU, India, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered $19,277 million in FY25 revenues, growth of 4.2% in constant currency. Operating margin was at 21.1%, expansion of 0.5% year on year. Free cash flow was the highest ever at $4,088 million, an increase of 41.8% year on year. TCV of large deal wins was $11.6 billion for the year, with 56% net new.

Q4 revenues were $4,730 million, an increase of 4.8% year on year in constant currency and 3.6% in reported terms. Operating margin was at 21.0%, an increase of 0.9% year on year. 

"We have built a resilient organization with sharp focus on client-centricity and responsiveness to the market, thanks to the trust of our clients and dedication of our employees. Our performance for the year has been robust in terms of revenues, expansion in operating margins and highest ever free cash generation", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "Our depth in AI, cloud and digital and strength in cost efficiency, automation, and consolidation position us well for the needs of our clients", he added.

 

4.2% FY4.8% Q4 YoY CC Growth

21.1% FY21.0% Q4Operating Margin0.5% Increase in FY

8.3% FY10.1% Q4EPS Increase (₹ terms)*

$11.6 Bn FY$2.6 Bn Q4Large DealTCV

$4.1 Bn FY$0.9 Bn Q4 Free Cash Flow

 

Guidance for FY26:

Key highlights:

 For the quarter ended March 31, 2025

Revenues in CC terms grew by 4.8% YoY and declined by 3.5% QoQ

Reported revenues at $4,730 million, growth of 3.6% YoY

Operating margin at 21.0%, increase of 0.9% YoY and decline of 0.3% QoQ

Basic EPS at $0.20, decline of 15.2% YoY

FCF at $892 million, growth of 5.2% YoY;

FCF conversion at 109.6% of net profit

 

For the year ended March 31, 2025

Revenues in CC terms grew by 4.2% YoY

Reported revenues at $19,277 million, growth of 3.9% YoY

Operating margin at 21.1%, growth of 0.5% YoY

Basic EPS at $0.76, decline of 0.3% YoY

FCF at $4,088 million, growth of 41.8% YoY;

FCF conversion at 129.3% of net profit

 

 

"FY25 operating margins expanded by 0.5% which reflects our relentless focus on identifying opportunities for efficiency and executing Project Maximus with discipline, after navigating through multiple headwinds in a challenging macro environment. We delivered the highest ever free cash flows in the history of the company in FY25," said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO. The Board has proposed a final dividend of `22, which along with the interim dividend, is an increase of 13.2% over last year," he added.

*EPS Increase post normalization of Income Tax refunds

1.  Client wins & Testimonials

2.  Recognitions & Awards

Brand

AI and Cloud Services

Key Digital Services

Industry & Solutions

®

Read more about our Awards & Recognitions here.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, our future financial or operating performance, the McCamish cybersecurity incident are forward looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid working model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, the amount of any additional costs, including indemnities or damages or claims, resulting directly or indirectly from the McCamish cybersecurity incident and the outcome and effect of related litigation. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at https://www.sec.gov/. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

 

Infosys Limited and subsidiariesExtracted from the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet under IFRS as at:           (Dollars in millions)

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

ASSETS 

Current assets 

Cash and cash equivalents 

2,861

1,773

Current investments

1,460

1,548

Trade receivables

3,645

3,620

Unbilled revenue

1,503

1,531

Other current assets

1,890

2,250

Total current assets

11,359

10,722

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment and Right-of-use assets

2,235

2,323

Goodwill and other Intangible assets

1,505

1,042

Non-current investments

1,294

1,404

Unbilled revenue

261

213

Other non-current assets

765

819

Total non-current assets

6,060

5,801

Total assets

17,419

16,523

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 

Current liabilities 

Trade payables

487

474

Unearned revenue

994

880

Employee benefit obligations

340

314

Other current liabilities and provisions

3,191

2,983

Total current liabilities 

5,012

4,651

Non-current liabilities 

Lease liabilities

675

767

Other non-current liabilities 

477

500

Total non-current liabilities

1,152

1,267

Total liabilities 

6,164

5,918

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company

11,205

10,559

Non-controlling interests

50

46

Total equity

11,255

10,605

Total liabilities and equity 

17,419

16,523

 

 

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income under IFRS for

  (Dollars in millions except per equity share data)

3 months endedMarch 31, 2025

3 months ended March 31, 2024

3 months ended March 31, 2024

Year ended March 31, 2024

Revenues

4,730

4,564

19,277

18,562

Cost of sales

3,302

3,219

13,405

12,975

Gross profit

1,428

1,345

5,872

5,587

Operating expenses:

   Selling and marketing expenses

226

209

898

842

   Administrative expenses

210

219

903

911

Total operating expenses

436

428

1,801

1,753

Operating profit

992

917

4,071

3,834

Other income, net (3) (4)

125

315

376

512

Profit before income taxes

1,117

1,232

4,447

4,346

Income tax expense (4)

303

273

1,285

1,177

Net profit (before minority interest)

814

959

3,162

3,169

Net profit (after minority interest)

813

958

3,158

3,167

Basic EPS ($) (4)

0.2

0.23

0.76

0.77

Diluted EPS ($) (4)

0.2

0.23

0.76

0.76

 

 

NOTES:

www.infosys.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infosys-growth-of-4-2-in-cc-operating-margin-expansion-of-0-5-in-fy25--302431566.html

