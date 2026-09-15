InkSonic Launches Spark F13, a 13-Inch DTF Printer Built for Small Businesses

Designed to simplify maintenance and streamline workflows for creators and growing apparel businesses.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InkSonic, a leading provider of accessible DTF printing solutions, today announced the launch of the InkSonic Spark F13. This 13-inch DTF printer is designed to help small businesses and creators move more easily from creative ideas to custom apparel production. It combines intelligent ink monitoring, streamlined maintenance, and a more intuitive printing workflow for everyday DTF production.

Core Product HighlightsKey features of the Spark F13 include:Intelligent ink-level monitoring: Alerts users before ink runs out to prevent costly production delays.Automated maintenance routine: Keeps the printhead clean and operational with minimal manual effort, significantly reducing downtime.Intuitive visual monitoring system: Allows operators to oversee the entire printing workflow in real time from a connected device.

Who It's For / ApplicationsThe Spark F13 is tailored for Etsy and Shopify sellers, small apparel shops, and home-based entrepreneurs looking to add custom DTF printing to their services. It supports the production of customized T-shirts, tote bags, and other small-batch apparel and merchandise.

Brand Quote"We built the Spark F13 to eliminate the technical barriers that hold creators back," said David, Founder of InkSonic. "Our goal is to make professional printing more accessible so users can start small, turn creative ideas into real products, and grow their business with confidence."

AvailabilityThe InkSonic Spark F13 will be available starting September 15, 2026, through the official InkSonic website (www.inksonic.com). Consumers can visit the website to join the waitlist and be first in line for early access and special launch offers.

About InkSonicInkSonic is a dedicated provider of DTF printers and DTF printing solutions for creators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. The company focuses on making DTF production more accessible through practical printing equipment and workflows. Guided by its slogan, "Start small, Print big," InkSonic empowers users to grow with confidence.

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