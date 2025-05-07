INNOX ENERGY: Showcased Integrated Energy Solutions at The smarter E Europe 2025

MUNICH, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INNOX ENERGY, a global innovator specializing in power electronics and digital energy technologies, presented its cutting-edge liquid-cooled energy storage systems and modular scalability solutions at The smarter E Europe 2025, held from May 7–9 at Messe München. Aligned with the event's theme of "Accelerating Integrated Energy Solutions", the company highlighted technologies designed to address industrial energy challenges and accelerate decarbonization efforts.

Liquid-Cooled Systems for High-Performance Applications

InnoX Energy's fully liquid-cooled energy storage solution integrated liquid-cooled battery packs and power conversion systems (PCS), delivering superior heat dissipation to sustain 1C rate charging/discharging—critical for environments with impact loads such as factories and construction sites. The system's embedded high-frequency transformer eliminated the need for external isolation transformers, reducing costs and spatial demands. It also supported hybrid energy inputs, including diesel generators, solar arrays, and EV charging infrastructure, bridging energy gaps in off-grid or harsh conditions while optimizing diesel efficiency.

All-In-One Efficiency: Compact, Safe, and Intelligent Design

InnoX Energy's all-in-one liquid-cooled energy storage system combined power distribution, conversion, battery management, EMS, thermal control, and fire safety into a single compact unit. Featuring a four-tier fire protection system and third-generation silicon carbide (SiC) technology, the solution achieved 1-2% higher energy efficiency than conventional systems. Tailored for C&I parks, EV charging stations, and distributed solar plants, it prioritized safety and space efficiency without compromising performance.

Modular Solutions for Scalable Energy Resilience

InnoX Energy's modular energy storage system demonstrated flexible configurations for microgrids and C&I applications. By combining customizable power and battery cabinets, the system scaled seamlessly to MW-level capacity, integrating solar arrays and charging infrastructure as needed. It supported peak shaving, emergency backup, and dynamic grid interaction, offering factories, commercial complexes, and remote sites a balance between energy cost optimization and reliability. Through modular design and flexible configuration, the solutions address diverse needs such as peak shaving, backup power supply, and renewable energy integration, helping customers optimize energy costs and transition to low-carbon operations.

Event Participation Recap

"Our solutions are built to accelerate the transition to 24/7 renewable energy," the spokesperson added. "By merging liquid-cooled innovation with modular intelligence, we empower industries to cut costs, enhance resilience, and meet sustainability targets."

Visitors can explore its innovations at B1.590, focusing on industrial energy resilience, renewable integration, and intelligent storage technologies.

For more information, please visit http://www.innoxenergy.com

CONTACT: Xu Qi, qi.xu@infypower.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681360/image.jpg

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire