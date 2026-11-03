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Integrated Storage Empowering Edge AI| Longsys to Showcase at electronica 2026

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03 novembre 2026 | 08.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- electronica 2026 will take place November 10–13 in Munich, Germany. As AI moves from the cloud to edge devices, Longsys(301308.SZ/09976.HK) will showcase new products and edge AI storage solutions under the theme "Integrated Storage Empowering Edge Al,"

Edge AI is creating new demands for storage. Automotive and industrial applications require storage that delivers high bandwidth, high endurance, and reliable operation across wide temperature ranges and harsh environments, while supporting real-time perception and AI inference. Storage is no longer just a data repository, but a critical foundation for reliable on-device AI.

At the show, Longsys will unveil its first industrial-grade, wide-temperature mSSD. Built on system-in-package (SiP) technology, it integrates the controller, flash memory, and passive components into a single package, eliminating the need for surface-mount technology (SMT) assembly and reducing material use and manufacturing process requirements. By eliminating solder joints associated with conventional PCB assembly, the design removes the associated risk of solder-joint failures. With water resistance, dust protection, and shock resistance, the product delivers inherent industrial-grade reliability and wide-temperature operating capability. Its design and manufacturing also incorporate environmental considerations, supporting more sustainable industrial applications.

Longsys will also showcase a comprehensive portfolio of automotive-grade and industrial-grade storage, including UFS, eMMC, LPDDR, and SPI NAND Flash. Lexar, Longsys's high-end consumer storage brand, will showcase dashcam USB drives and memory cards, alongside industrial-grade SD and microSD solutions. These products support applications spanning intelligent cockpits, ADAS, industrial control, and rail transit.

In addition, live demonstrations of AISSD, AIDIMM, and HLCache UFS will showcase innovative storage form factors and solutions designed to optimize data access, model loading, and cache acceleration for on-device AI—helping simplify system design, improve inference responsiveness, and enhance system stability.

From industrial-grade innovation to a comprehensive automotive and industrial storage portfolio, Longsys continues to advance integrated storage for the AI era.

Visit Longsys at Booth C2.459 in Hall C2 at Messe München to explore the future of edge AI storage. We look forward to connecting with industry partners in Munich!

About Longsys

Founded in 1999, Longsys (301308.SZ/09976.HK) is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, integrating R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services. For more information please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedIn and Facebook.

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