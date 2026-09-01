circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Introducing Jo Malone London × WildWash Dog Shampoo

01 settembre 2026 | 09.02
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Treat man's best friend to a brand-new grooming essential – Orange & Cedarwood Dog Shampoo, created by Jo Malone London in collaboration with pet-care brand WildWash.

This latest addition to the British fragrance and lifestyle house's line-up comes personally approved by French bulldog, Blue – who has already appeared alongside his dog dad, Cypress & Grapevine ambassador Tom Hardy, in some of the brand's films.

A British pet-care brand, WildWash uses the highest-quality ingredients to create its natural products – a value it shares with Jo Malone London. This has led to WildWash becoming a recognised and trusted go-to for dog groomers and pet owners seeking beautifully fragranced products that work.

Each 285ml bottle of Orange & Cedarwood Dog Shampoo features an illustration of one of four dog breeds. However, to maintain the surprise element often associated with dogs themselves, the individual design featured on online purchases won't be revealed until they are delivered. Specific illustrations can be selected in-store – while stocks last.

Jo Malone London × WildWash Orange & Cedarwood Dog Shampoo

Introduce doggie spa-time for your four-legged friend with this collaboration with British pet-care brand, WildWash. With naturally derived essential oils of orange and cedarwood, the cleansing formula transforms into a refreshing lather and freshens their coat, leaving it with a beautiful shine.

Jo Malone London × WildWash Orange & Cedarwood Dog Shampoo 285ml

Shop the new dog shampoo online at jomalone.co.uk and in Jo Malone London stores.

Follow Jo Malone London on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest @JoMaloneLondon #JoMaloneLondon #DogTreats

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVrsUPM_TiU 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/introducing-jo-malone-london-O-wildwash-dog-shampoo-302865912.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN35131 en US Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Arredamento_E_Design Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Drone marino salva naufraghi a Civitavecchia, il video dell'innovativo sistema della Guardia Costiera
Venezia 83, primo fan accampato davanti al red carpet: "Aspetto Clooney e Pattinson" - Video
Lo sfogo di Vincenzo De Luca contro chi abbandona i rifiuti: "C'è sempre qualche imbecille" - Video
Venezia 83, l'arrivo in motoscafo della conduttrice della Mostra Greta Scarano - Video
News to go
Scioperi settembre, dai treni ai trasporti: tutte le date
Il santone indiano si sposta fra i fedeli in una teca con l'aria condizionata, è polemica - video
Napoli, tre anni fa l'omicidio di Giogiò. L'appello della madre: "Piazzale Tecchio sia intitolato a lui" - Video
Tre bambini in pericolo sul fiume a Merano, il salvataggio di carabinieri e volontari - Video
Malore in Perù per Chiara Ferragni: "Il corpo non mi rispondeva e non respiravo bene" - Video
Venezia 83, fervono i preparativi per il red carpet - Video
Il ritorno in mare della Caretta caretta Fortuna, un mese fa era stata soccorsa a Maccarese - Video
Mercati in cerca di direzione tra tensione in Medioriente e prossima riunione Fed: in calo l'oro, sale il petrolio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza