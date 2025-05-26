JOYNEXT's First Child Presence Detection Product Begins Delivery and Application in the Market

NINGBO, China, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JOYNEXT's first CPD (Child Presence Detection) product based on UWB technology, is now being delivered to the market. This product will be installed in vehicle models of a renowned Japanese joint venture brand, offering users enhanced child safety in vehicles. Notably, it is among the first mass-produced products in China to meet the direct detection requirements for CPD specified by C-NCAP, based on UWB technology.

Rapid Realization of Mass-Production-Ready ProductsUWB technology, known for its high precision, strong anti-interference capabilities, and high penetration, is increasingly being applied in the automotive industry as the technology matures. In collaboration with strategic partner UbiTraq Technology, Co., Ltd, JOYNEXT adopted the advanced UWB-CPD algorithm to achieve functions such as monitoring, warning, and active intervention for both the front and rear rows of the vehicle and has rapidly transition from product concept to mass production. This solution can directly detect living beings, ensuring accurate detection even when covered by a blanket or in footwell blind spots, while avoiding interference from other objects to prevent false detections. The integrated software-hardware solution enhances reliability while reducing product complexity and management costs.

A New Chapter in Safe Travel with High StandardsJOYNEXT excels in smart manufacturing, backed by extensive experience and robust capabilities. With one-stop automated production, we ensure the reliability and stability of every product. Adhering to high standards and a global quality system, we implement rigorous automated testing and verification at every stage—from raw material procurement to final product delivery—to guarantee that each product meets market standards and customer requirements.

Complying with Global Regulatory StandardsThe CPD product, based on UWB technology, is not only a technological breakthrough but also a response to global market regulatory requirements. It enables monitoring subtle bodily functions such as breathing and heartbeat effectively, complying with N-CAP certifications across major markets worldwide. Additionally, JOYNEXT actively participates in the development of CPD regulatory standards. Through close collaboration with industry experts, we are dedicated to advancing travel safety regulations and raising awareness of child passenger safety.

The mass production and delivery of our CPD product mark a significant milestone in our development of the field of body and safety technology. We will continue to innovate, delivering advanced products and solutions to more customers and contributing to a safer future for all travelers.

About JOYNEXT

JOYNEXT is the Automotive Connectivity BU of JOYSON ELECTRONICS. With over two decades of experience as a Tier-1 supplier to the world's top automotive makers, we have established and maintained long-term partnerships with leading automotive brands, such as VOLKSWAGEN, BMW, Audi, and NIO. We continue to provide OEMs and users with personalized product solutions in the areas of intelligent cockpit, smart connectivity, autonomous driving, software solutions and software engineering services.

Based on considering both innovation and sustainable development, JOYNEXT actively worked with a number of ecological partners such as HUAWEI, Qualcomm, Horizon Robotics, Black Sesame Technologies, ORITEK, QNX, Elektrobit, Microsoft, Brose, and Autobrains to jointly promote the transformation of the intelligent automobile industry and continue to shape the mode of travel for generations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694909/1.jpg

