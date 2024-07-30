Keyline Industries - The new umbrella brand of Keyline S.p.A. with plans to expand in automations and access solutions

2024 mid-year outlook, two M&A deals fully "Made in Italy" and an entrepreneurial tradition since 1770

CONEGLIANO, Italy, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyline was acquired in the early 2000s by the Bianchi family, representing a key milestone in their continuity and tradition with over 250 years of experience. Matteo Bianchi started creating his first forged iron keys in 1770 in his workshop in Cibiana di Cadore, establishing the world's longest standing family business in this Industry. Today, the tradition is carried on by the 8th generation of the same family.

The main turning point happened in the 1980s when Massimo Bianchi, the chairman of Keyline Industries today, invented with his father Camillo the Silca UnoCode. This was the world's first computerized key cutting machine. After the sale of Silca S.p.A. and the acquisition of Keyline, the Bianchi family continued the tradition.

The headquarters is in Conegliano, in the street named after Camillo Bianchi. The company has always been at the forefront of technology and innovation in the security industry.

With the latest acquisitions of 2024, Keyline Industries will be a leading manufacturer of keys, key cutting machines and transponders. In addition, Keyline Industries will also be a unique manufacturer of Industrial automated machines for the security industry and home & building automation – through the brands ACS and Allmatic.

Founded in 1989 in Belluno, Allmatic has been acquired from the Raineri family. Today, Allmatic is present in over 50 countries and specializes in the production and marketing of home automation products.

The ACS business unit allowed Keyline to enter the industrial market segment, offering machines for the assembly and processing of keys, locks, padlocks, and cylinders.

The acquisitions mark a new phase of growth and development for Keyline Industries, joining forces with strategic companies. Such acquisitions address common challenges and leverage synergies that will lead to new opportunities in the security and automation market.

The group can count on 2 production plants in Veneto, 9 commercial subsidiaries and more than 200 collaborators, with a centralized R&D hub of 40 people.

Giacomo Alpago, CEO of Keyline Industries, stated: "Thanks to this acquisition, we enhance our offering and accelerate development towards the digitalization and integration of our products.

We will be able to make strategic investments in the fields of security, automation and smart access solutions".

