KUKA Global Executives Visit Centron for Technical Exchange on Intelligent Assembly Manufacturing

A KUKA global executive delegation, led by the Vice President of Midea Group, visited Centron for an on-site tour and in-depth exchange on the development of intelligent assembly manufacturing and global market trends.

WUXI, China, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, a global executive delegation from the KUKA Group, led by the Vice President of Midea Group, visited Centron. The delegation comprised members of KUKA Group's headquarters leadership team, together with business heads from multiple countries and regions.

As a leading global supplier of industrial robots and automation solutions, KUKA's decision to visit with a delegation of this level reflects both sides' shared interest in the development trends of intelligent assembly manufacturing. During the visit, the two sides held in-depth exchanges on industry developments, shifts in global markets, and potential areas of future synergy.

The delegation was hosted by Jed Wang, CEO of sister brand Leetx; Ouyang Su, General Manager of the Centron Product Line; Mike Wang, General Manager of the Centron Business Line; and Samuel Chen, Sales Director of Overseas Business. The KUKA executive team toured Centron's manufacturing base and gained a first-hand understanding of Centron's product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities in precision dispensing, potting, and trickling impregnation, and also received a briefing on Leetx's positioning in intelligent assembly technologies, including tightening, press-fitting, and automatic screw feeding.

In the exchange session that followed, the two sides drew on their respective global business experience to share observations and exchange views on the pace of development in the Chinese market, evolving manufacturing needs overseas, the future direction of the intelligent assembly manufacturing industry, and the technology roadmaps of process equipment and robotic platforms.

Jed Wang, CEO of Leetx, commented: "We place great value on exchanges with globally leading automation companies such as KUKA. This visit by KUKA's global executive team offered a valuable opportunity for both sides to deepen mutual understanding, share global market experience, and explore directions for potential future collaboration. As intelligent manufacturing continues to evolve, open dialogue and industry-wide synergy will open up new possibilities for innovation across the sector."

This high-level visit also reflects a broader industry trend: the accelerating convergence of industrial robotics, precision dispensing, and intelligent assembly technologies. As vehicle electrification continues to advance, and as levels of automation continue to rise across vehicle assembly, power battery, and automotive component production, the coordination between robotic platforms and process equipment is becoming an increasingly important foundation for improving production quality, manufacturing efficiency, and process consistency. In light of this trend, Centron will continue to maintain open communication with partners across the value chain and to follow the emerging opportunities in intelligent assembly manufacturing with close attention.

About CentronCentron is a high-tech enterprise that integrates R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service, dedicated to delivering advanced, reliable, and precise dispensing, potting, and trickling impregnation solutions for the automotive, e-mobility, energy storage battery, and industrial manufacturing sectors. Building on its continued investment in process automation and digital traceability, Centron supports its customers in achieving consistent quality performance and efficient operations at scale.www.centronsys.com/en/

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