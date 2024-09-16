Learn more about Logitech's global vision with Hanneke

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logitech International SA, the Swiss multinational manufacturer of computer peripherals, will allocate more capital and human resources to capture a larger share of China's rapidly growing market.

Recently, Forbes China invite Hanneke Faber, Logitech CEO for an exclusive interview.

"Our mission is extending human potential in work and play, and we want to help people enjoy those games more, perform better, win a game. So innovation is our bread and butter, and AI really plays a huge role in that, we are like a bridge or an interface to large language models. So I love it when those things come together. Better performance, better cost and more sustainable." said Hanneke.

"China's vast customer base serves as a major source of inspiration for Logitech, influencing the company's business strategies in other parts of the world," she added.

Eager to reinforce its earning strength, Logitech will strengthen its cooperation with Chinese tech and e-commerce giants like Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings Ltd and JD Group to build a more digital connected and productive business in China.

"Logitech is keenly aware of the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) within China and its significant role in the global technology landscape," she said. "China's AI development benefits from effective policy support, a vast talent pool and a strong industrial and innovation ecosystem, providing an ideal environment for AI growth."

With China entering a new era of green and innovation-led growth, Faber said it is fairly impressive to see the number of electric vehicles on the road in many Chinese cities. The company will cut its carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030.

"We are reducing waste by using recycled plastic instead of new materials and transitioning to paper packaging for our cartons," she said, adding the company is also implementing various other innovative solutions to reach its goals for sustainable growth."

Supported by more than 2,400 workers in its factory in su'zhou, East China's Jiangsu province, and 300 engineers and sales staffs across the country, Logitech also ships products produced in its China manufacturing base to other parts of the world.

