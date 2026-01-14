LIB Industry Reports Continued Deployment of EU-Compliant Low-GWP Environmental Test Chambers in Europe

XI'AN, China, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after the European Union's Global Warming Potential (GWP) regulation officially took effect, LIB industry is seeing its early low-GWP engineering strategy validated through stable operation across European laboratories.

The regulation (EU 2024/537), which limits refrigerant GWP to 150 for industrial equipment sold in the EU, has moved low-GWP compliance from policy discussion to operational reality. As procurement standards tighten, laboratories and manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing proven, regulation-ready systems over transitional solutions that may face future restrictions.

As one of the first Chinese manufacturers to proactively align with the EU's low-GWP requirements, LIB Industry began aligning its environmental chamber engineering with low-GWP requirements prior to the regulation's implementation. Its temperature and humidity chambers and thermal cycling chambers were redesigned at the system level and are now operating in multiple European testing facilities, according to the company.

Rather than substituting refrigerants within existing platforms, LIB Industry implemented ultra-low GWP refrigerant combinations supported by optimized cascade refrigeration architectures. These systems are designed to maintain stable performance at temperatures down to –70°C, with reduced overall energy consumption, based on internal operational data.

"Low-GWP compliance requires a system-wide engineering approach," LIB Industry stated. "After one year of field operation, European customers are increasingly focused on lifecycle efficiency, upgrade flexibility, and long-term regulatory alignment."

Based on customer feedback and internal inquiry data, LIB Industry reports continued interest in both new low-GWP environmental chambers and retrofit solutions intended to replace existing high-GWP equipment. The company has extended its low-GWP engineering platform to support customized and non-standard chamber configurations while maintaining compliance with EU regulatory thresholds.

LIB Industry's environmental simulation portfolio includes temperature and humidity chambers, IP dust and rain test chambers, UV weathering chambers, gas test chambers, and salt spray chambers, available in standardized and fully customized designs.

With installations in nearly 60 countries and an expanding service network, LIB Industry continues to support laboratories adapting to evolving environmental compliance requirements as sustainability regulations move from policy targets to operational enforcement.

About LIB Industry

LIB Industry is a manufacturer of environmental simulation and testing equipment, providing temperature, humidity, weathering, corrosion, and ingress protection test chambers for laboratories worldwide. With installations in nearly 60 countries, the company supports standardized and customized testing solutions designed to meet evolving international regulatory and operational requirements.

