Longsys and Lexar Showcase Industrial, Automotive and Edge AI Storage at electronica 2026

MUNICH, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longsys (301308.SZ/09976.HK) and its International high-end consumer storage brand Lexar are exhibiting at electronica 2026 in Munich, Germany, from November 10 to 13. Under the theme "Integrated Storage Empowering Edge AI," Longsys is launching an industrial-grade wide-temperature mSSD and showcasing automotive storage and Edge AI solutions for industrial equipment, intelligent vehicles and smart devices.

Industrial Wide-Temperature mSSD

The new XP2390Mi industrial-grade wide temperature mSSD targets demanding edge applications such as industrial AI inspection, edge control, outdoor devices and embodied robotics. Supporting -40°C to 85°C and featuring PCIe Gen4×4 and NVMe 2.0, it offers 128GB to 1TB capacities, with sequential read/write speeds of up to 7,400/6,200MB/s.

Its SiP (System-in-Package) design integrates the controller, NAND flash and passive components in one package, reducing board-level solder joints and associated failure risks. It features IP57-rated dust and water resistance, shock and vibration resistance, anti-sulfuration protection, firmware-level power-loss protection and security features. The 1TB version delivers an endurance rating of 600–800 TBW. The product offers optional thermal management extensions and M.2 form factors, including 2230, 2242 and 2280, providing customers with greater flexibility for different device space and mechanical integration requirements.

Automotive Storage for Intelligent Vehicles

Longsys presents automotive-grade UFS, eMMC and LPDDR, as well as industrial/automotive-grade SPI NAND Flash. UFS 4.1 features Wisemem's self-developed 5nm WM7400 controller, delivering sequential read/write speeds of up to 4,200/4,000MB/s and capacities from 128GB to 512GB. The portfolio supports in-vehicle systems, data logging and future onboard AI applications.

Longsys' automotive storage capabilities are supported by AEC-Q100 reliability qualification, in-house packaging and testing, and collaboration with more than 20 chipset platforms, 20 automakers and 60 Tier 1 suppliers. Lexar is showcasing dashcam USB drives, memory cards and industrial-grade SD/microSD cards for sustained in-vehicle recording, including sentry-mode use.

Storage and Memory for Edge AI

For AI PCs, AI Boxes and other edge AI devices, Longsys is demonstrating an AMD-platform AI host powered by XP2380MA AISSD™ and AIDIMM™. The AISSD combines a 128GB Static SLC tier for demanding AI workloads with a 512GB/1.5TB QLC tier for models, applications and general data. With the iSA™ Storage Agent, it enables on-demand MoE expert loading and SSD-based data orchestration, helping extend model deployment beyond limited DRAM/VRAM capacity. AIDIMM, based on LPDDR5x, provides a 256-bit interface and bandwidth of up to 307.2GB/s.

Other highlights include AILPBGA™, a high-bandwidth embedded memory solution; HLCache™ UFS, co-optimized with Allwinner to improve multitasking on memory-constrained devices; and UFS 4.1 with iSA, adapted for Qualcomm's 6th-generation Snapdragon 8 Super Edition platform. At the Snapdragon Summit, the solution powered local end-to-end inference for a 30B-parameter MoE assistant.

From industrial and automotive applications to AI computing at the edge, Longsys continues to advance integrated storage through product innovation and platform collaboration.

About Longsys

Founded in 1999, Longsys (301308.SZ/09976.HK) is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, integrating R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services. For more information please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedIn and Facebook .

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