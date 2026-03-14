Lord Ashcroft's VCs and GCs to have a new home at the National Army Museum

LONDON, March 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lord Ashcroft's collection of Victoria Crosses and George Crosses is to have a new home at the National Army Museum in London.

The collection is the largest of its kind in the world. It has been built up by Lord Ashcroft over the past 40 years and includes nearly 250 VCs and a smaller number of GCs. It was previously housed at the Imperial War Museum, London, which closed the Lord Ashcroft Gallery in September last year after 15 years.

Lord Ashcroft spoke today of his delight at the news: "I am thrilled to have found such a superb location for this unique collection of gallantry medals. I am so pleased that these VCs and GCs, spanning many major wars and conflicts of the past two centuries, will now be enjoyed by the public once again.

"The National Army Museum shares my passion for the decorations themselves and also to tell the incredible stories of bravery that go with them. I look forward to a long and happy partnership with the Museum for many years to come."

Justin Maciejewski, the Director of the National Army Museum, said: "We are honoured to be entrusted with these VCs and GCs from the Lord Ashcroft Medal Collection. We are grateful to Lord Ashcroft for his continued generosity and commitment in championing these stories of extraordinary courage.

"The National Army Museum shares the history and heritage of our soldiers across the globe and down the centuries. Within that wider narrative, these medals, and the individual acts of extraordinary bravery and valour they represent, form a powerful part of the Army's story."

Chris Finney, a Trustee of the National Army Museum and the Chair of the VC and GC Association, said: "This rare and expansive collection spans centuries of military service, sacrifice, and extraordinary bravery across the Armed Forces.

"We are privileged to be given the opportunity to share these medals—and the inspiring personal stories they represent—with visitors, and online for the wider public, where they can continue to inspire people of all ages for generations to come."

Lord Ashcroft began his collection of VCs in 1986 with the purchase of a single medal group at auction. The VC, instituted by Queen Victoria in 1856, is Britain and the Commonwealth's most prestigious decoration for valour in the presence of the enemy. The GC, created by George VI in 1940, is Britain and the Commonwealth's most prestigious decoration for gallantry not in the presence of the enemy and it has been awarded to several civilians for acts of valour.

Lord Ashcroft's VCs and GCs are part of the wider Lord Ashcroft Medal Collection, which includes Special Forces decorations and medals for valour in the skies and at sea. Lord Ashcroft's long passion for gallantry awards was initially inspired by his late father, Eric, who as a young officer took part in the D-Day Landings on June 6 1944.

Lord Ashcroft's collection of VCs includes one of just three VCs and Bars—the equivalent of two VCs—that have been awarded over the past 170 years. This is the medal group awarded to Captain Noel Chavasse VC & Bar, MC, a medical officer who served and was killed during the Great War.

Following the closure of the previous gallery, Lord Ashcroft has made his collection accessible digitally through his website. This new partnership with the National Army Museum will allow the public to visit the collection and be inspired by the remarkable stories they represent.

The VC and GC collection will go on display at the National Army Museum within the next two years. In the meantime, from July onwards some of Lord Ashcroft's medals will go on display at the museum, including pop-up exhibitions.

As the home of the Army's history and heritage, the National Army Museum will be displaying items from the Lord Ashcroft Medal Collection alongside its existing collections of objects, archives and artworks, telling the stories of soldiers and their service—including the origins of the Victoria Cross in the Crimean War.

Lord Ashcroft's VCs and GCs will be shared on a long-term loan with the National Army Museum. Alongside their display, the Museum is planning a programme of exhibitions, educational resources, talks, tours and digital content exploring the human stories of courage behind the decorations.

Further details of the new partnership between Lord Ashcroft and the National Army Museum relating to the display of his VC and GC collection will be released over the coming months.

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Opening times:Tuesday to Sunday10:00 – 17:00

Address:National Army Museum, Royal Hospital Road, London, SW3 4HT

Website:nam.ac.uk

National Army Museum

The National Army Museum shares the history and heritage of our soldiers and their service in the Army, across the globe and down the centuries. Through our collections we explore the history of the Army from its origins to the present day. We aim to engage and inspire everyone with the stories of our soldiers and how their service shapes our world; past, present and future.

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