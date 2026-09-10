circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Lynote.ai Launches Integrated Platform for AI Content Detection and Productivity

Aggiungi Adnkronos come fonte preferita
10 settembre 2026 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to McKinsey's 2026 Global Service Industry AI Adoption Report, which surveyed 9,100 professionals across the legal, financial, healthcare, and consulting sectors, 74% now use AI in their content creation and communications. Against this backdrop, Lynote.ai, a developer of AI-powered content tools, today announced the launch of its integrated platform, bringing AI Detector, AI Image Detector, AI Humanizer, YouTube Transcript & Summarizer, AI Notes, Document Translator, and Flashcards together into a single workflow. The platform is built for content creators, students, educators, and businesses who need a complete solution — from verifying content authenticity to producing polished, human-quality output.

As AI-generated content continues to account for a growing share of text and media online, demand has surged for tools that can both detect AI-generated material and help refine it into natural, human-sounding content. Lynote.ai's AI Detector identifies AI-generated patterns across text and images with high accuracy, while its AI Humanizer rewrites AI-generated content to read more naturally while preserving original meaning — combining detection and refinement in one closed-loop workflow, a pairing still uncommon among competing tools.

Beyond detection and rewriting, Lynote.ai's AI Notes feature lets users capture, organize, and summarize information automatically, turning scattered input into structured, searchable notes. Its YouTube Transcript & Summarizer tool converts video content into accurate transcripts and concise summaries within seconds, saving users hours of manual note-taking when researching or studying from video sources. The platform also includes a Document Translator for fast, multilingual document conversion, and Flashcards, which automatically generates study cards from notes or documents to support more efficient learning and retention.

"We didn't want to build just another detection tool. Our goal is to give creators a complete partner — from verifying what's real to producing and organizing content efficiently," said Jason Zhang, founder of Lynote.ai.

The platform currently supports multiple languages and serves users worldwide. Core features are available for free trial at lynote.ai. Lynote.ai will also be launching on Product Hunt on September 16, 2026 — visit the link above to get notified and be among the first to explore the platform.

AboutLynote.ai

Lynote.ai is a technology company focused on AI content detection and productivity tools, serving a global, multilingual user base. To learn more, follow us on YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lynoteai-launches-integrated-platform-for-ai-content-detection-and-productivity-302873517.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN43501 en US ICT ICT ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Ex Ilva, licenziamenti congelati per 2500 lavoratori dell'indotto
Andrea Ranocchia, dal calcio ad Athletics Mind: "Oggi gli sportivi danno sempre più importanza alla salute mentale" - Video
Vella in cura da psichiatra, il legale della famiglia di Lorena Isceri: "Qualcuno potrebbe aver letto male momento di criticità" - Video
Venezia 83, Alba Rohrwacher: "'Un bon petit soldat' è il mio atto politico" - Video
Venezia 83, Edoardo De Angelis: "'Il fuoco che ti porti dentro' è un amore che brucia e devasta" - Video
News to go
Clima, lo studio: entro fine secolo 40% terre emerse può diventare zona arida
Emergenza sangue, l'appello di Osho per l'iniziativa Avis-Adnkronos domani a Roma: "Venite a donare" - Video
Venezia 83, Pamela Anderson al Lido per 'A Place to be' ma diserta la conferenza stampa - Video
Funerali Lorena Isceri, salma arrivata a Squinzano. La commozione dei familiari - Video
Emergenza sangue, Massimiliano Ossini: "Una sacca può salvare una vita"
News to go
Bonus librerie 2026 per gli under 35, cosa c'è da sapere
Venezia 83, Fanelli 'invecchiata' e con una parrucca sbarca al Lido - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza