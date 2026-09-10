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Macabacus Brings AI-Powered Content Review Directly into PowerPoint Decks

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10 settembre 2026 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Deck Check AIR extends financial model and deal document review capabilities in the leading M365-native productivity platform for finance and professional services teams.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Macabacus, the leading M365 productivity platform for finance and professional services teams, today announced the launch of Deck Check AIR (AI Review), an AI-powered presentation review tool built directly into PowerPoint.

With as many as 62%* of teams reporting they have shipped an AI-generated error in financial models and deal documents to clients, it has become even more critical to effectively review deal documents. Deck Check AIR uses generative AI to audit accuracy across all slides in a PowerPoint presentation, going beyond formatting to flag miscalculations and logic inconsistencies that damage credibility. It was built specifically to review complex financial documents, such as pitch books, investment committee memoranda, M&A consequences analyses, portfolio reviews, and board materials.

"We are deploying generative AI to ensure every deal document is ticked and tied when it is shared with a client or decision maker," said Charlie Schilling, CEO of Macabacus. "As AI is used more and more to create models and decks, we are using the same technology to minimize the risks of inconsistent or hallucinated content in high-stakes deliverables where our clients can't afford to be wrong."

Deck Check AIR is embedded directly within PowerPoint, so analysts and associates are not forced into a separate tool or app and is compatible with Anthropic, OpenAI, and Gemini models, enabling clients to use their existing LLMs to power their presentation review. This allows them to manage their token usage while keeping their data secure. Macabacus does not use client data to train its AI models, and it does not see, store, or retain any client's intellectual property.

Deck Check AIR is now available to add to Macabacus Enterprise license deployments.

Learn more about Deck Check AIR https://macabacus.com/features/deckcheck-air

*Macabacus Report GenAI In Financial Services: Velocity and Verification: https://macabacus.com/lp/2026-ai-report

About Macabacus

Macabacus is the leading Microsoft-native productivity platform for finance and professional services teams. When a deal document has to be right, professionals use Macabacus. Trusted by 3,000 firms and 75,000 users across investment banking, private equity, asset management, consulting, advisory, and corporate finance, Macabacus helps users rapidly create and check financial models and deal documents. By combining powerful productivity tools with AI-powered review and automation, Macabacus enables organizations to execute with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence. Learn more at www.macabacus.com.

Media Contact

Paul Ross

paul.ross@macabacus.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/macabacus-brings-ai-powered-content-review-directly-into-powerpoint-decks-302874289.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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